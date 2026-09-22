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In UN farewell, Macron denounces Trump's Gaza diplomacy as spectacle of shame - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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In UN farewell, Macron denounces Trump's Gaza diplomacy as spectacle of shame

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Politics Diplomacy Middle East United Nations

Macron Rebukes Trump’s Gaza Diplomacy at United Nations Farewell Speech

Macron Challenges Trump’s Claims and Highlights Humanitarian Concerns

By John Irish

Macron’s Critique of Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - France's President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday dismissed US President Donald Trump's claims of having secured peace in Gaza, saying not a single humanitarian corridor had been reopened in the enclave despite the proclaimed peace.

In his final address to the United Nations before leaving office next year, Macron said the world was witnessing a spectacle that should shame everyone, rebuking Trump's portrayal of his Gaza peace plan as a diplomatic triumph.

He spoke at the United Nations General Assembly hours after Trump had from the same rostrum hailed his Gaza peace plan as a diplomatic triumph.

Recognition of Palestine and Humanitarian Access

"A year ago, here in this very hall, about a dozen states had recognized Palestine. I hear the cynicism of some people: 'Recognition is just a piece of paper, look at the reality,'" Macron said, banging his fist on the podium in his last speech at the United Nations before stepping down next May.

"But what credibility do we have if we continue to remain inactive in the face of Gaza? Some boast of a supposed peace. But that peace has not reopened humanitarian access for a single second. Are we simply to stand by and watch this spectacle that should shame us all?"

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump’s Perspective on Gaza and Macron’s Domestic Criticism

Trump’s Address and Claims of Ending the Gaza War

"One year ago, when I addressed the great leaders in this hall, the war in Gaza was still raging brutally," Trump said in his earlier speech. "A few weeks later, we ended the war in Gaza, saving untold thousands of lives."

French Political Response and Actions in the West Bank

Macron has faced criticism among some politicians and activists in France that he has done little since recognising a Palestinian state last September.

Despite the criticism, Paris has toughened its stance on settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, imposing some national sanctions and launching a process to ban products from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Macron’s Remarks on West Bank Violations

"Look at what is happening in the West Bank, where every day violations are committed. In whose name? Hamas has never operated in the West Bank," Macron said.

"What is happening there is building, day by day, the impossibility of a project that should be based on respect for the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to exist."

Strained France-Israel Relations and Macron’s UN Legacy

France-Israel Tensions and Regional Security

France's ties with Israel have been particularly strained over the last year. Macron said those who believed that violating the sovereignty of all of Israel's neighbors would ensure its security were mistaken.

"They are weakening Israel's security, both today and in the future," he said.

Macron’s Final Appearance and Support for Multilateralism

'LONG LIVE THE UNITED NATIONS'

Seven months from France's next presidential election, Macron was making his last appearance after first taking to the rostrum in 2017.

Often showing a keen eye for the trappings of diplomacy — the grand settings, the symbolism, the personal connections — he has at the same time failed to translate this into lasting strategic gains, analysts say.

However, he has always been a staunch defender of the multilateral system and the United Nations.

Warning Against Global Instability

Macron warned against a global "return to the law of the jungle", saying countries faced a choice between a world governed by power and coercion and a "civilized international society."

"Our duty, more than ever, is to stand alongside the United Nations. We cannot accept the new order of impunity that some would like to build," he said.

He ended his speech with "Long Live the United Nations!"

(Additional reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Michelle Nichols and Howard Goller)

Key Takeaways

  • Macron challenged President Trump’s claims of achieving peace in Gaza, pointing out that not a single humanitarian corridor has been reopened despite the proclaimed peace (lemonde.fr).
  • He underscored France’s tougher stance on West Bank settler violence, including national sanctions and a process to ban settlement products (lemonde.fr).
  • Macron reaffirmed his commitment to the multilateral system and the United Nations, warning against a return to the law of the jungle in international relations (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Macron say about Trump's Gaza peace plan at the UN?
Macron criticized Trump's claims of a diplomatic triumph in Gaza, highlighting the lack of reopened humanitarian corridors and calling the situation a spectacle of shame.
How has France's relationship with Israel changed recently?
France's ties with Israel have been strained, with Paris taking a tougher stance on settler violence and considering bans on products from Israeli settlements.
Why was Macron's last UN speech significant?
It marked his farewell address before leaving office, where he defended multilateralism and condemned inaction in Gaza.
What actions has France taken regarding Palestinian issues?
France has imposed sanctions over settler violence in the West Bank and launched a process to ban products from Israeli settlements.
What warning did Macron give in his UN speech?
Macron warned against a global return to the law of the jungle, emphasizing the need to support the United Nations and resist a new order of impunity.

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