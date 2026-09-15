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Cricket-Brook hits lightning century as England crush Sri Lanka by 119 runs in opening T20 - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Cricket-Brook hits lightning century as England crush Sri Lanka by 119 runs in opening T20

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Cricket Sports News T20 England Sri Lanka

England Dominate Sri Lanka by 119 Runs in T20 Opener as Brook Hits Rapid Century

England's Commanding Victory Over Sri Lanka

SOUTHAMPTON, England, Sept 15 (Reuters) - England beat Sri Lanka by 119 runs in the first of three T20 internationals on Tuesday after a batting masterclass by opener Jos Buttler and captain Harry Brook, who hit a brilliant century off 42 balls in an unbeaten career-best 114-run knock.

The hosts set Sri Lanka a mighty target of 255 after wrapping up their innings at 254-4 but the visitors were soon struggling, ending the powerplay at 32-3 after Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara and Lahiru Udara all went cheaply.

England's Dominant Batting Display

The rout continued with a steady flow of wickets as Sri Lanka reached 71-5 at the halfway mark under the floodlights compared to England's 134-1. The visitors knew they were doomed long before they started the final stand at 114-9, and were 135 all out in 19 overs.

Bowling Excellence from Sonny Baker

Sonny Baker, playing on his home Southampton ground in his second T20 international, had a standout evening with the ball and ended his stint with figures of 3-12.

Player of the Match: Harry Brook

"I thought the performance tonight was near perfect," said Brook, who was named Player of the Match, after England beat Sri Lanka for the 13th time in a row in T20 internationals. 

Key Moments and Individual Performances

Donald Debuts but Out for 12

England debutant Aneurin Donald, replacing the injured Phil Salt, hit the first six of the evening at the Utilita Bowl off his fourth ball, surviving an LBW call on his second, but was caught for 12 off five balls after Sri Lanka had won the toss and opted to bowl on a dry pitch.

Brook and Buttler's Game-Changing Partnership

Brook replaced him at the crease and the rout began in an electric 128-run partnership that left the visitors wondering what had hit them. England were 90-1 at the end of the powerplay, their second highest in T20s, and Buttler reached his 50 off 29 balls.

Brook's Record-Breaking Century

Brook scored 30 runs in the space of one over -- a six followed by two fours, two sixes and another four off Dunith Wellalage -- and chalked up his half-century off 20 balls.

Buttler's breathtaking stint ended at 80 with Wellalage taking a simple catch off leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga as England were 159-2. It was 195-3 when Tom Banton was caught by Dasun Shanaka off Dushmantha Chameera.

Brook was unstoppable, celebrating his second T20 international century and also equalling the second-fastest 100 by an England player in the format. 

He ended with his highest score in T20 internationals, 114 from 49 deliveries and hit 10 fours and six sixes.

Expert Commentary and Series Outlook

"It was a highly impressive all-round performance but Sri Lanka were very poor," commented former England captain Eoin Morgan on Sky Sports television. 

England can seal the series victory in the second match of the three-game series in Cardiff on Thursday.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)

Key Takeaways

  • Brook’s 114* came off just 49 deliveries, featuring 10 fours and 6 sixes, marking his second T20I century and one of England's fastest in the format. (theguardian.com)
  • Jos Buttler supported with a rapid 80 off 44 balls, giving England a strong foundation atop their imposing total of 254‑4. (m.cricbuzz.com)
  • Debutant Aneurin Donald, England’s oldest T20I debutant since 2017, made an explosive start with a six but was caught for 12. (icc-cricket.com)
  • On a night dominated by England’s batting, spinner‑turned‑seamer Sonny Baker shone with figures of 3‑12, helping skittle Sri Lanka for 135 in 19 overs. (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the top scorer for England in the first T20 against Sri Lanka?
Harry Brook was the top scorer with an unbeaten 114-run century.
What was the margin of victory for England in the opening T20 match?
England defeated Sri Lanka by 119 runs.
Who stood out with the ball for England in the match?
Sonny Baker impressed with bowling figures of 3-12.
How did Aneurin Donald perform on his England debut?
Aneurin Donald scored 12 runs off 5 balls, hitting the first six of the match.
When and where will the second T20 match of the series take place?
The second T20 will be held in Cardiff on Thursday.

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