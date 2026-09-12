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Horse racing-Osborne makes history as first female jockey to win a British Classic

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 12, 2026

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Saffie Osborne Makes History as First Female Jockey to Win British Classic Race

Historic Victory at the St Leger Stakes

Breaking Barriers in British Flat Racing

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Saffie Osborne rode Highwayman to victory in the St Leger Stakes at Doncaster on Saturday to make history as the first female jockey to win one of the five Classic races of British flat racing.

A Milestone Anniversary

The win on the 11-1 chance came on the 250th anniversary of the oldest flat race in the world, first run in 1776, and the final Classic of the season. 

Trainer and Race Results

Winning trainer Joseph O'Brien celebrated a one-two with Enceladus (5-2) coming in second, two-and-a-half lengths behind. Amelia Earhart, 22-1, was third in front of a 30,000-strong crowd.

Reactions and Statements

Osborne's Reflections

"I definitely didn't have this on the bingo card this week," Osborne told ITV Sport. "I didn’t have a ride in the Leger this time last week."

Gratitude to the Team

"I have to thank Joseph and his team for putting their faith in me. It won't change Joseph's life but it's changed mine," added Osborne, whose father is former top National Hunt jockey Jamie Osborne.

Context: The British Classics and Female Trailblazers

The Five Classic Races

The other Classics -- Group One races restricted to three-year-old horses -- are the 1,000 Guineas and 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket and the Oaks and Derby at Epsom. 

Other Pioneering Female Jockeys

Ireland's former National Hunt jockey Rachael Blackmore was the first woman to win the Grand National in 2021, with Minella Times, and was lead jockey at the Cheltenham Festival that same year. 

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; editing by Clare Fallon)

Key Takeaways

  • Saffie Osborne’s triumph marks a milestone — the first female jockey to win a British Classic race.
  • Her win aboard the 11‑1 outsider Highwayman in the St Leger came exactly 250 years after the inaugural running of the race in 1776, solidifying its historic significance (en.wikipedia.org).
  • Trainer Joseph O’Brien achieved a one‑two finish, with Enceladus placing second, highlighting the strength of his stable on this landmark occasion.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the first female jockey to win a British Classic race?
Saffie Osborne became the first female jockey to win a British Classic, winning the St Leger Stakes at Doncaster.
Which horse did Saffie Osborne ride to victory in the St Leger Stakes?
Saffie Osborne rode Highwayman to victory in the St Leger Stakes.
What anniversary was celebrated during the 2023 St Leger Stakes?
The 2023 St Leger Stakes marked the 250th anniversary of the world's oldest flat race, first run in 1776.
Who trained the winning horse in the 2023 St Leger Stakes?
Joseph O'Brien trained Highwayman, the winning horse in the 2023 St Leger Stakes.
How many spectators were present at the 2023 St Leger Stakes?
Around 30,000 spectators attended the 2023 St Leger Stakes at Doncaster.

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