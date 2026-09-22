Zelenskiy Talks Peace Efforts, Energy Ceasefire with Trump and Future Putin Meeting

Ukraine's Diplomatic Initiatives and Energy Ceasefire Discussions

KYIV, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that he discussed an energy ceasefire and how to end the war with Russia during his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Key Topics of the Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting

Talking to the media after a 40-minute meeting with Trump and his team, Zelenskiy said that Kyiv was ready for any format of the energy ceasefire with Russia, but there had been no discussion of Ukraine unilaterally halting its attacks on Russian refineries.

Ukraine's Stance on Energy Ceasefire

Zelenskiy reiterated that he was ready to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin at a trilateral meeting with Trump, adding that he hoped that the U.S. would find a way to bring Moscow to any kind of negotiations.

Prospects for Future Negotiations with Russia

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth in New York, Olena Harmash and Pavel Polityuk in Kyiv; Editing by Daniel Flynn)