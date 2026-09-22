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Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he discussed peace efforts, energy ceasefire with Trump - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he discussed peace efforts, energy ceasefire with Trump

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Zelenskiy Talks Peace Efforts, Energy Ceasefire with Trump and Future Putin Meeting

Ukraine's Diplomatic Initiatives and Energy Ceasefire Discussions

KYIV, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that he discussed an energy ceasefire and how to end the war with Russia during his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Key Topics of the Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting

Talking to the media after a 40-minute meeting with Trump and his team, Zelenskiy said that Kyiv was ready for any format of the energy ceasefire with Russia, but there had been no discussion of Ukraine unilaterally halting its attacks on Russian refineries.

Ukraine's Stance on Energy Ceasefire

Zelenskiy reiterated that he was ready to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin at a trilateral meeting with Trump, adding that he hoped that the U.S. would find a way to bring Moscow to any kind of negotiations.

Prospects for Future Negotiations with Russia

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth in New York, Olena Harmash and Pavel Polityuk in Kyiv; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

Key Takeaways

  • Zelenskiy said Ukraine is prepared for an energy ceasefire if Russia also stops attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector (euronews.com).
  • Trump reportedly urged Zelenskiy to cease Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries as part of de‑escalation efforts (investing.com).
  • Ukraine has not agreed to unilaterally halt attacks and emphasized willingness only under mutual ceasefire conditions; Russia has yet to commit (pravda.com.ua).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Zelenskiy discuss with Donald Trump?
President Zelenskiy discussed an energy ceasefire and ways to end the war with Russia during his meeting with Donald Trump.
Was there any discussion about Ukraine halting attacks on Russian refineries?
There was no discussion of Ukraine unilaterally halting its attacks on Russian refineries during the meeting.
Is Zelenskiy willing to meet with Putin?
Zelenskiy stated he is ready to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin at a trilateral meeting that includes Donald Trump.
What is Kyiv's stance on the energy ceasefire with Russia?
Kyiv is ready for any format of energy ceasefire with Russia according to Zelenskiy.
What role does the U.S. play in Ukraine-Russia peace negotiations?
Zelenskiy hopes the U.S. will help bring Moscow to negotiations regarding ending the war.

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