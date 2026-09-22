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Trump, Denmark, Greenland to sign deal in bid to end Arctic standoff - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump, Denmark, Greenland to sign deal in bid to end Arctic standoff

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Trump, Denmark, Greenland Agree on US Military Expansion to End Arctic Standoff

US-Greenland-Denmark Military Agreement: Details and Implications

By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

Background: Greenland’s Strategic Importance

COPENHAGEN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is due to meet with leaders of Greenland and Denmark on Tuesday to sign a deal that will allow a larger US military presence on Greenland and could end a standoff over the strategically located and mineral-rich island.

Greenland, a former colony and now a semi-autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, sits between the Arctic and North America and holds vast energy resources.

Trump's refusal to rule out military or economic force to acquire it triggered a diplomatic crisis in January within NATO and forced Denmark and the island's government into intensive negotiations.

Expansion of US Military Presence

New Bases and Strategic Locations

US TO OPEN TWO NEW BASES

The agreement they reached will allow the US to expand its military footprint in Greenland, three people familiar with the matter have told Reuters. 

In addition to the existing Pituffik Space Base, the deal is expected to open two new military sites: Narsarsuaq, a former Cold War airbase whose population has dwindled to just a few dozen, and Mestersvig, currently used by the Sirius Dog Sled Patrol, an elite Danish special forces unit.

Trilateral Signing Ceremony

Trump will meet Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen at 10:30 a.m. ET (1630 GMT) at the UN General Assembly in New York for the trilateral signing ceremony.

Diplomatic and Security Implications

NATO’s Role and Sovereignty Concerns

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen has said the agreement will place Arctic security under NATO's collective watch rather than leaving it to Washington and Copenhagen alone.

Trump said on Friday that the deal gives the US "permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland." Denmark has not responded to Trump's assertion but has said the agreement respects the kingdom's sovereignty and Greenland's right to self-determination. 

Legal Framework and Treaty Status

The text remains unpublished ahead of Tuesday's signing. It remains unclear whether the agreement amends a 1951 defence treaty that has been the legal basis for US presence, or operates as a new framework. 

Historical Context and Future Outlook

Retreat from Acquisition Ambitions

The deal marks a retreat from Trump's earlier ambitions for an outright acquisition of Greenland, an island three times the size of Texas with a population of only 57,000, scattered along its rugged coastline. 

Significance of the Expansion

Comparison to Cold War Era

But it represents a significant expansion of US military infrastructure on the island - the first major increase since the Cold War, when the US maintained 17 installations and over 10,000 personnel there.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The deal allows the U.S. to reopen and operate two additional military sites in Greenland—Narsarsuaq (southern tip) and Mestersvig (east coast)—augmenting the only existing base, Pituffik Space Base. (investing.com)
  • The agreement will be signed at the UN General Assembly in New York at 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, by President Trump, Danish PM Mette Frederiksen and Greenland PM Jens‑Frederik Nielsen, and places Arctic security under NATO’s watch rather than solely the U.S. and Denmark. (investing.com)
  • The deal represents a retreat from Trump’s earlier annexation ambitions—respecting Greenland’s self‑determination and Danish sovereignty—while marking the largest U.S. military expansion on the island since the Cold War. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the US, Denmark, and Greenland deal?
The deal aims to expand the US military presence in Greenland and resolve a diplomatic standoff over the island's strategic and resource-rich location.
Which new US military bases will open in Greenland?
The agreement includes opening two new US military sites: Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig, in addition to the existing Pituffik Space Base.
How does the new deal affect Greenland's sovereignty?
Denmark states the deal respects the kingdom's sovereignty and Greenland's right to self-determination, while placing Arctic security under NATO.
Does the agreement change the existing US-Greenland defense treaty?
It is unclear whether the agreement amends the 1951 defense treaty or acts as a new framework; the full text is unpublished.
Why is Greenland important strategically?
Greenland is important due to its location between the Arctic and North America and its vast mineral and energy resources.

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