Spain Advances US Extradition Proceedings Against Pro-Palestinian Donor Chambers

Extradition Case Details and Political Context

Background of the Extradition Request

MADRID, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Spain on Tuesday allowed a US extradition request for pro-Palestinian donor James Cox Chambers to proceed to court, despite protests from the government's left-wing coalition partners who argue the case is politically motivated.

The case is politically sensitive for Spain's Socialist-led government, whose pro-Palestinian stance has drawn rebuke from the Trump administration and contributed to wider tensions with Washington.

Profile of James Cox Chambers

Chambers, 41, an American multimillionaire media heir known as Fergie, was arrested at the request of US authorities on July 10 while on holiday in Ibiza. He is currently in pre-trial detention in Madrid.

Chambers' Political Views and Financial Background

A self-described anti-imperialist and communist, Chambers has called in interviews and on social media for the destruction of the United States. He received $250 million after divesting from his family's media conglomerate, Cox Enterprises, in 2023, his spokesperson said.

Humanitarian Donations and Activism

Chambers has donated over $1 million to humanitarian causes in Gaza and paid legal fees for some members of the activist group Palestine Action, according to his legal team.

Palestine Action and Terrorism Designation

The group was designated as a terrorist organisation by the US and UK for its actions which include targeting Israel-linked defence companies by blocking entrances and spraying paint.

Legal Proceedings and Charges

The United States has not publicly detailed the charges against Chambers. His legal team says they include money laundering and conspiracy to commit disorderly conduct.

The US Department of Justice declined to comment on the charges.

Public Reaction and Political Debate

The case has attracted widespread attention from pro-Palestinian figures, with 150 prominent activists and celebrities, including Richard Gere, Greta Thunberg and Fatima Bhutto, signing a letter urging Spain not to move forward with the extradition proceedings.

Both Chambers' lawyers and Sumar, the Socialists' junior coalition partner, say that the lack of publicly available evidence suggests he is being targeted for his political views. Under Spanish law, extradition cannot proceed if a request is found to be politically motivated.

Statements from Legal and Government Representatives

"This extradition would set an alarming precedent in Europe if Spain permits the Trump administration to criminalise humanitarian aid vital to the Palestinian people," said Chambers' lawyer Baltasar Garzon, who has filed an application for asylum for Chambers in Spain.

Government spokesperson Elma Saiz said the decision to advance the case was "purely procedural", adding that the cabinet would make the final determination after the court process concludes.

Next Steps in the Legal Process

A date for the hearing would be set in the coming weeks, a court spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, additional reporting by Benjamin Mejias, Emma Pinedo; editing by Charlie Devereux and Ros Russell)