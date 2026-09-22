US Sends New Troop Rotation to Lithuania, Boosting Regional Security

US Troop Deployment and Its Impact on Lithuania

Arrival of New US Troop Rotation

VILNIUS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A new rotation of US troops is "already on its way to Lithuania", the Baltic NATO member state's president said in a post on social media X on Tuesday.

Statements from Lithuanian Leadership

President Nauseda's Response

President Gitanas Nauseda thanked President Donald Trump and the US administration, adding that this was important for Lithuania and for the security of the region.

Importance of US Military Presence

"The US military presence in Lithuania is an indispensable part of our deterrence and collective defense," Nauseda said.

Context of US Military Movements in Europe

US Troop Withdrawals from Europe

The United States is withdrawing thousands of troops from Europe, and Lithuania said in June that the US was reviewing its future presence of forces in the country.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Elviira Luoma)