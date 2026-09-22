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New group of US troops 'on its way' to Lithuania, says the Lithuanian president - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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New group of US troops 'on its way' to Lithuania, says the Lithuanian president

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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US Sends New Troop Rotation to Lithuania, Boosting Regional Security

US Troop Deployment and Its Impact on Lithuania

Arrival of New US Troop Rotation

VILNIUS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A new rotation of US troops is "already on its way to Lithuania", the Baltic NATO member state's president said in a post on social media X on Tuesday.

Statements from Lithuanian Leadership

President Nauseda's Response

President Gitanas Nauseda thanked President Donald Trump and the US administration, adding that this was important for Lithuania and for the security of the region.

Importance of US Military Presence

"The US military presence in Lithuania is an indispensable part of our deterrence and collective defense," Nauseda said.

Context of US Military Movements in Europe

US Troop Withdrawals from Europe

The United States is withdrawing thousands of troops from Europe, and Lithuania said in June that the US was reviewing its future presence of forces in the country.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Elviira Luoma)

Key Takeaways

  • A U.S. troop rotation is reportedly already on its way to Lithuania, as confirmed by President Nausėda on social media.
  • Lithuania had earlier experienced a temporary gap in U.S. troop presence after the previous rotation withdrew in June while Washington reviewed its broader European posture (investing.com).
  • Lithuania continues to reinforce its defense readiness—tripling defense spending since 2022—and remains eager to host even larger U.S. deployments, with officials expecting new forces possibly exceeding one battalion by year-end (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are US troops being sent to Lithuania?
The deployment aims to strengthen Lithuania's security and support NATO's deterrence and collective defense efforts.
Who confirmed the new US troop rotation to Lithuania?
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda confirmed the new deployment via a post on social media.
Is the US maintaining its military presence in Lithuania?
Yes, despite wider troop withdrawals from Europe, the US continues its military presence in Lithuania.
What is the significance of the US presence in Lithuania?
The US military presence is considered crucial for the security of Lithuania and the Baltic region.

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