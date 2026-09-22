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Trump at UN: Threats, diplomacy and 'super intelligence' - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump at UN: Threats, diplomacy and 'super intelligence'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Finance Politics International Relations United Nations US Foreign Policy

Trump at UN: US Stance on Iran, AI, Venezuela, and Global Affairs in Focus

Key Highlights from President Donald Trump's UN General Assembly Speech

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump used his address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday to defend the US-Israeli campaign against Iran while laying out his foreign policy priorities. Here are the major issues he addressed in a 37-minute speech:

US Foreign Policy Priorities

Iran

He warned he could annihilate Iran without a peace deal and predicted one would be reached after US midterm elections on November 3 when the makeup of Congress will be decided.

Ukraine

About Russia's war in Ukraine, he said, "We're working very closely with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, and we will get that one done," adding, "It's going to happen, I think, more quickly than people understand."

Artificial Intelligence

US Approach to AI and Global Leadership

He said the US government would use the term "super intelligence" instead of artificial intelligence and repeated his view that AI safety warnings are a hoax. "We're leading now over China by a lot and everyone else," he said. "I'm not going to stifle growth of something that will be bigger than the Industrial Revolution." He said US law enforcement agencies would rein in the sector if needed. 

International Criminal Court

He urged member nations of the International Criminal Court to withdraw – he used the word "resign" – and condemned what he called an "out of control institution" and "an evil group of people." He said the US would not allow military service members to be subject to what he called show trials by an anti-American tribunal.

Drug Wars

He said he was "reasserting American power" to make the region safer by taking out cartels, which the US has designated terrorist organizations. “Like ISIS, they should be killed, exiled or detained as enemy combatants without the possibility of release,” Trump said, “which is what we're doing.”

Venezuela

US Actions and Regional Security

He characterized his administration's actions in Venezuela as a great victory and a potential warning to others. "Our actions in Venezuela are proof that the United States will no longer permit threats to America to gain a foothold anywhere in the Western Hemisphere, and if necessary, we will use our unmatched military might to secure the vital national interests of the United States," he said.

Cuba

He called Cuba a failed state and, touting greater US involvement in the region, adding: "Communism will never be coming to America, but freedom will be coming to Cuba." Members of the Cuban UN delegation walked out.

Mexico

He called Mexico an epicenter of regional drug cartel violence.

The United Nations Itself

UN Reforms and Criticism of International Organizations

He touted what he described as sweeping UN reforms under his administration, including budget cuts and staff reductions, while attacking international organizations and efforts to create global taxes. "The United Nations has great, great potential. I've said that for many years. But it must stop imposing the far-left agenda of globalist bureaucrats who nobody ever elected," he said.

(Reporting by Reuters correspondents; Editing by Howard Goller and Don Durfee)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump warned he could ‘annihilate Iran’ absent a peace deal, but predicted one post–November 3 midterms (axios.com)
  • On AI, he rejected safety warnings as a ‘hoax’, proposing to rebrand 'artificial intelligence' as 'super intelligence' and oppose global regulation (reutersconnect.com)
  • He promoted diplomacy over Ukraine and rebuked international bodies—the ICC and the UN—for advancing a 'globalist' agenda (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Trump say about Iran at the UN General Assembly?
Trump warned of possible annihilation of Iran if a peace deal is not reached and predicted a deal after the US midterm elections.
How did Trump address artificial intelligence in his speech?
He stated the US will use 'super intelligence' instead of AI and dismissed AI safety warnings as a hoax, emphasizing US leadership in AI.
What was Trump's stance on the International Criminal Court?
Trump urged member nations to withdraw from the ICC, calling it an 'out of control institution' and condemned trials of US military members.
How did Trump describe US actions in Venezuela?
He characterized them as a great victory and a warning that the US would use military might to protect its interests in the Western Hemisphere.
What did Trump say about drug cartels and Mexico?
He called Mexico an epicenter of cartel violence and stated that cartels designated as terrorist organizations should be killed, exiled or detained.

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