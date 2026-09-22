Former BBC DJ Tim Westwood Charged with Two More Sexual Offences
Details of the Charges Against Tim Westwood
New Allegations Announced by Metropolitan Police
LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Former BBC Radio DJ Tim Westwood has been charged with two further sexual offences, London's Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday.
Background on Tim Westwood and the Alleged Offences
Profile of Tim Westwood
Westwood, a prominent figure in British hip-hop, faces a charge of indecently assaulting a teenage girl in 1991 and sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman in 2004.
Previous Charges and Plea
The 68-year-old in December pleaded not guilty to 15 sexual offences, including four counts of rape, allegedly committed between 1983 and 2016.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Sarah Young)