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Headlines

Ex-BBC Radio DJ Westwood charged with two further sexual assault charges

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Former BBC DJ Tim Westwood Charged with Two More Sexual Offences

Details of the Charges Against Tim Westwood

New Allegations Announced by Metropolitan Police

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Former BBC Radio DJ Tim Westwood has been charged with two further sexual offences, London's Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday.

Background on Tim Westwood and the Alleged Offences

Profile of Tim Westwood

Westwood, a prominent figure in British hip-hop, faces a charge of indecently assaulting a teenage girl in 1991 and sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman in 2004.

Previous Charges and Plea

The 68-year-old in December pleaded not guilty to 15 sexual offences, including four counts of rape, allegedly committed between 1983 and 2016.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • Westwood now faces a total of 17 alleged sexual offences, including two new charges from 1991 and 2004 (malaysia.news.yahoo.com)
  • In December 2025, he pleaded not guilty to 15 charges—four counts of rape, nine of indecent assault, and two of sexual assault, relating to seven women between 1983 and 2016 (malaysia.news.yahoo.com)
  • He was granted bail after entering not guilty pleas in December and is due to stand trial in January 2027 (malaysia.news.yahoo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Tim Westwood?
Tim Westwood is a former BBC Radio DJ and a prominent figure in British hip-hop.
What additional charges does Tim Westwood face?
He faces two further charges: indecent assault on a teenage girl in 1991 and sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman in 2004.
How many offences has Tim Westwood pleaded not guilty to?
In December, Tim Westwood pleaded not guilty to 15 sexual offences, including four counts of rape.
When were the alleged offences committed?
The alleged offences were committed between 1983 and 2016.
Which police force is handling the investigation?
The investigation is being conducted by London's Metropolitan Police.

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