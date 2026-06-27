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Cricket-Former England seamer Plunkett turns to baseball, debuts with strikeout

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 27, 2026

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Sports Cricket Baseball Athlete Career Change

Liam Plunkett Debuts for Oakland Ballers, Records Strikeout in Baseball Switch

Plunkett’s Transition from Cricket to Baseball

June 27 (Reuters) - Former England cricketer Liam Plunkett swapped his cricket colours for a baseball glove on Friday, playing his first game for independent American club Oakland Ballers and even claiming a strikeout.

Cricket Career Highlights

Plunkett, 41, was part of England's 2019 World Cup-winning side — his final international appearance — taking three wickets in the tied final against New Zealand as England emerged victorious by the narrowest of margins on boundary count. He subsequently moved to the United States, where his wife is from, and has since played Major League Cricket for the San Francisco Unicorns.

Joining the Oakland Ballers

Pioneer Baseball League and MLB Connection

His latest venture came with the Ballers, who participate in the Pioneer Baseball League (PBL), an independent competition and official Major League Baseball (MLB) Partner League. The seam bowler featured under the PBL's "marketing player" exception, a clause which allows teams to temporarily sign high-profile cross-sport athletes.

First Game Performance

Facing the Yuba-Sutter Freebirds at Raimondi Park, Plunkett started on the mound and recorded a strikeout in the process.

Post-Game Reflections

Plunkett’s Reaction

"Originally, I thought it's like the ceremonial open pitch, but it was the real thing. I was first on the mound, a little bit nervous, but the catcher was excellent," Plunkett said in a post-game interview.

Unusual Pitching Style

"But yeah, I mean I got that strikeout. I think the hitter didn't know what was coming. I think it was a bit unusual, a mix between bowling and then pitching."

Celebrating Success

"Play first game, get a strikeout. What more could I ask for? Happy days!"

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Key Takeaways

  • Liam Plunkett—2019 World Cup-winning England seamer—switched sports and struck out a batter in his first baseball outing.
  • He joined the Oakland Ballers of the MLB-partner Pioneer League via a “marketing player” exception to draw cross‑sport interest.
  • The Ballers, based in West Oakland at Raimondi Park, play in an independent league created to sustain baseball in communities after MLB realignments.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which cricket player made a baseball debut with Oakland Ballers?
Former England cricketer Liam Plunkett made his baseball debut with Oakland Ballers.
What notable achievement did Plunkett have in his first baseball game?
Liam Plunkett recorded a strikeout in his first baseball game with the Oakland Ballers.
What is the Pioneer Baseball League (PBL)?
The Pioneer Baseball League is an independent league and an official MLB Partner League.
How did Plunkett join the Oakland Ballers?
Plunkett joined under the PBL's 'marketing player' exception for high-profile cross-sport athletes.
What was Plunkett's cricket achievement before switching sports?
Liam Plunkett was part of England's 2019 World Cup-winning cricket team.

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