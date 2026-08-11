Ukraine Submits Peace Proposals to US; Zelenskiy Warns of Russian Mobilisation

Ukraine's Diplomatic Efforts and Concerns Over Russian Mobilisation

Aug 11 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Ukraine had handed proposals to U.S. negotiators for a plan to end the war with Moscow and suggested that Russia would use its parliamentary election next month as a pretext to declare a new mobilisation.

Details of Peace Proposals

Zelenskiy's announcement of fresh proposals for peace talks, largely stalled since the outbreak of the conflict with Iran, comes amid suggestions by both Russia and Ukraine that U.S. negotiators would soon pay a visit to their two countries.

"We have conveyed our proposals to the American side," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

Role of the United States

"And the United States can help strengthen our defence, first and foremost with air defence, and put pressure on Russia so that its plans are different -- to prepare for an end to the war rather than prolonging it."

Zelenskiy offered no details on the proposals.

U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were last in Moscow last January and have not yet visited Kyiv.

Stances of Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine has repeatedly called for a ceasefire after nearly 4-1/2 years of fighting. Russia says it wants a settlement, but any solution must involve Ukraine fully ceding four regions Moscow claims as well as resolving the conflict's "root causes."

Russian Parliamentary Elections and Mobilisation Concerns

In his remarks, Zelenskiy said Ukrainian intelligence had evidence that Russia would exploit its September "pseudo-election" -- a reference to restrictions imposed on the polls -- to proclaim a new mobilisation to boost the numbers of fighting personnel.

Mobilisation Plans

"They are preparing for mobilisation in the autumn, immediately after the imitation of parliamentary elections," Zelenskiy said as part of a plan to "create the appearance that Russians supposedly support the war."

"Then, following the so-called election, he plans an additional rapid mobilisation of several hundred thousand Russians by the end of the year, plus another similar number next year."

Additional Recruitment Methods

The draft, he said, would be in addition to recruitment through the conclusion of contracts with servicemen.

Political Landscape in Russia

The Putin-backed United Russia Party and other broadly pro-Kremlin parties are set to retain their dominance in the Russian parliament after the vote.

Russia's Supreme Court on Monday barred the liberal Yabloko party, the only officially registered party that opposes Moscow's war in Ukraine, from competing in the election.

Background on Russian Mobilisation

Russia declared a "partial mobilisation" in 2022 after the launch in February of its full-scale invasion. Zelenskiy has previously suggested that Moscow would introduce a new mobilisation.

Russian officials have declined to discuss the issue.

Statements from Russian Officials

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, one of Russia's most ardent hawks, said last month that Russia needed no new mobilisation as 200,000 volunteers had signed contracts in the first half of 2026.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Oleksandr Kozhukhar)