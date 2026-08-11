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Ukrainian prisoners recount torture, sexual abuse while in Russian detention - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukrainian prisoners recount torture, sexual abuse while in Russian detention

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 11, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 11, 2026

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headlines International Human Rights

Ukrainian Prisoners Recount Torture and Abuse While Held in Russian Detention

Allegations of Systematic Torture and Abuse

By David Brunnstrom and Andrea Shalal

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Former Ukrainian detainees and Ukrainian officials accused Russia on Monday of systematically torturing prisoners of war and civilian detainees, holding captives incommunicado and subjecting them to beatings, electric shocks and sexual abuse, with thousands still in captivity.

Russia rejected the allegations made at an informal U.N. Security Council meeting, with its Deputy U.N. Representative Maria Zabolotskaya calling it “a disinformation campaign” and alleging that Russian prisoners in Ukraine were subjected to “torture and degradation and moral and physical abuse.”

Testimonies from Ukrainian Prisoners

Khuan Alberto Levya Garsiya's Ordeal

Khuan Alberto Levya Garsiya, still an active member of the Ukrainian military, said his Russian captors subjected him to every imaginable form of torture during 1,183 days in captivity.

"Yes ... I was tortured," he told reporters after the U.N. meeting. "Anything you can think of that can be done hurtful, humiliating to a man, unwillingly. Anything that comes to your mind, not only verbal, physical abuse, daily beatings, electrocution, excessive, excessive exercises in freezing cold when it's minus degrees ... sexual abuse. Everything that can be applied to a person into making a person break mentally. It was all applied to me and most of my comrades."

Garsiya said he was lucky to survive but two of his friends were beaten to death in detention centers in the Donetsk region. Prisoners were held in “overcrowded barracks without adequate conditions,” where “almost all POWs were ill with dysentery” and many were starving, he told the U.N. meeting.

A Ukrainian with a Cuban father, he said guards targeted him particularly because of his Latino name, accusing him of being "a mercenary and an American spy.”

Leniie Umerova's Experience

Crimean Tatar activist Leniie Umerova, released in a prisoner exchange in 2024, said she was detained while trying to visit her seriously ill father in Crimea.

She described being moved through “seven detention facilities” in what she called “a carousel of repression” and accused Russia of using torture against Ukrainians in captivity.

Official Statements from Ukraine

Oleg Gushin of the Ukrainian government's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said Ukrainian prisoners were “killed and tortured” in detention.

He said Kyiv had identified “more than 300 places of detention” in Russia and occupied Ukrainian territory and that while more than 9,000 Ukrainians had been returned through exchanges, “thousands” remained in Russian captivity. 

Ukraine's Chargé d'Affaires Volodymyr Pavlichenko called for greater international pressure and accountability for Russia's treatment of prisoners.

International Response and Documentation

U.N. Findings on Torture and Abuse

Widespread and Systematic Practices

"WIDESPREAD AND SYSTEMATIC"

U.N. Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights Claudia Fuentes Julio said U.N. monitoring showed that "widespread and systematic torture and ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian detainees by the Russian Federation authorities continues,” including sexual violence.

Since February 2022, the U.N. Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights had documented the execution of 129 Ukrainian prisoners of war at the beginning of their captivity and the deaths of 48 in custody, resulting from torture, denial of medical care, or other inhumane conditions of detention, she said.

Details of Abuse Reported

She said more than 95% of Ukrainian prisoners of war interviewed reported experiencing torture or ill-treatment.

She said more than half also reported sexual violence, including "rape, gang rape, beating while nude, beatings to the genitals, electric shocks to the genitals and nipples, and degrading treatment of a sexualized nature."

She said the U.N. had received "consistent accounts of severe beatings with objects such as batons, heavy belts, and wood, electric shocks, dog attacks, mock executions, and other forms of torture."

Abuse of Russian Prisoners in Ukraine

Fuentes Julio said the OHCHR had also documented torture and ill-treatment of Russian and third-country national prisoners of war held by Ukraine, but "on a fundamentally different scale.”

She said about half of Russian and third-country prisoners interviewed reported abuse during initial stages of captivity.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Key Takeaways

  • U.N. findings show that since February 2022, 95%+ of released Ukrainian POWs report torture or ill‑treatment, including sexual violence, and dozens died in custody (apnews.com).
  • Ukraine estimates around 7,000 military POWs and up to 20,000 civilians remain in Russian detention, with over 9,000 returned so far (ukrinform.net).
  • Russia denies systematic abuse, calling the claims “a disinformation campaign,” while U.N. independent investigators and Human Rights Watch characterize the torture as systematic and state‑coordinated (hrw.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What types of abuse did Ukrainian prisoners report while detained in Russia?
Prisoners reported systematic torture, electric shocks, daily beatings, sexual abuse, starvation, and denial of medical care during Russian detention.
How widespread is the reported torture of Ukrainian prisoners?
According to a UN official, over 95% of interviewed Ukrainian prisoners of war reported experiencing torture or ill-treatment in Russian detention.
How has Russia responded to these allegations?
Russia denied the allegations, calling them a disinformation campaign, and alleged that Russian prisoners held by Ukraine also suffered abuse.
How many Ukrainian prisoners remain in Russian captivity?
While over 9,000 Ukrainians have been returned in exchanges, officials state that thousands more remain in Russian detention.
Has the UN documented deaths of Ukrainian prisoners of war?
Yes, the UN documented 129 executions of Ukrainian prisoners at the beginning of captivity and 48 deaths in custody due to torture or poor conditions.

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