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Russia says it downs 502 Ukrainian drones, strikes port of Odesa

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Russia Ukraine Defense

Russia Claims 502 Ukrainian Drones Downed and Odesa Port Fuel Depot Hit

Russian Defence Ministry Reports on Drone Interceptions and Odesa Strike

Details of the Overnight Operations

MOSCOW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday it had intercepted and destroyed 502 Ukrainian drones over various regions overnight and had hit a fuel depot in the port of Odesa, which it said was used to supply the Ukrainian army.

Verification and Independent Sources

Reuters could not independently verify the ministry's assertions. 

Reporting and Editorial Information

.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Osborn )

Key Takeaways

  • Russia claims to have shot down a remarkably high number—502—of Ukrainian drones in one night, underscoring escalation in drone warfare.
  • The targeted fuel depot in the port of Odesa plays a strategic role in supporting Ukraine’s military logistics and economy.
  • Independent analysts and open-source data suggest both sides are rapidly expanding drone capabilities, with Ukraine conducting long‑range strikes even deep inside Russia while Russia maintains high interception claims (e.g., 660 drones in June).

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Ukrainian drones did Russia claim to have intercepted?
Russia's Defence Ministry stated it intercepted and destroyed 502 Ukrainian drones overnight.
Where did Russia strike in their recent operation?
Russia reported hitting a fuel depot in the port of Odesa.
What was the significance of the fuel depot Russia targeted?
According to Russia, the fuel depot was used to supply the Ukrainian army.
Has the information reported by Russia been independently verified?
Reuters reported that it could not independently verify the Russian Defence Ministry's assertions.

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