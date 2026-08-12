Russia Claims 502 Ukrainian Drones Downed and Odesa Port Fuel Depot Hit
Russian Defence Ministry Reports on Drone Interceptions and Odesa Strike
Details of the Overnight Operations
MOSCOW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday it had intercepted and destroyed 502 Ukrainian drones over various regions overnight and had hit a fuel depot in the port of Odesa, which it said was used to supply the Ukrainian army.
Verification and Independent Sources
Reuters could not independently verify the ministry's assertions.
Reporting and Editorial Information
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(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Osborn )