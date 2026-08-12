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UK PM to chair emergency meeting on heatwaves, drought - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK PM to chair emergency meeting on heatwaves, drought

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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UK PM Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Heatwave, Drought, and Wildfires

Government Response to Extreme Weather Events in Britain

Emergency Meeting to Address Heatwave and Wildfires

Aug 12 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham will chair a meeting of the government's emergency response committee on Wednesday to discuss measures to tackle extreme heat, wildfires and drought, his office said, as Britain faces its fifth heatwave this year.

Record Temperatures and Meteorological Warnings

Heatwave Forecasts

Temperatures are likely to hit around 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 degrees Fahrenheit) from Thursday across southern and eastern England and parts of the Midlands, the country's meteorological office warned on Tuesday.

Wildfires and Impact on Farming

Fire Incidents Across England and Wales

Fire chiefs say they have responded to 966 wildfires across England and Wales this year, including 185 in the first 10 days of August alone, while the farming industry has warned of a hit to production.

Government Actions and Public Safety

"We will continue to take the action needed to keep communities safe, protect water supplies, support farming communities and safeguard the environment," a Downing Street spokesperson said. 

Flash Drought and Water Restrictions

Rainfall Deficits and Drought Conditions

Most of Britain is experiencing a flash drought caused by a ​combination of very low rainfall and higher temperatures. England and Wales recorded their driest ​July in 190 years, the Met Office said.

Population Affected by Drought

Around 45 million people in the country are living in a ​drought-hit area and 27 million people are facing restrictions on their water use, according to government figures.

Health and Environmental Impact

Heat-Related Deaths

An estimated 2,877 people in Britain have died from heat-related causes this year, ⁠UK ​health authorities said last month.

Effects on Agriculture, Water Supplies, and Wildlife

Prolonged dry weather — which scientists say is exacerbated by climate change — has hit agriculture, public water supplies and wildlife.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The UK is bracing for its fifth heatwave of 2026, with temperatures expected to reach around 37 °C across southern and eastern England and parts of the Midlands. Source: Reuters report and UK Met Office warning.
  • Water resources are under extreme pressure—almost 40% of England’s population is facing temporary use bans, reservoir levels are significantly below long‑term averages, and around 27 million people are subject to water use restrictions. Source: Environment Agency drought reports.
  • Wildfire activity has surged, with fire chiefs reporting 966 wildfires across England and Wales so far this year, and 185 in the first 10 days of August alone—raising alarm for public safety and environmental protection. Source: Fire service data and Reuters article.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the UK government holding an emergency meeting?
The UK government is holding an emergency meeting to address extreme heat, wildfires, and drought conditions affecting the country.
What regions in the UK are most affected by the current heatwave?
Southern and eastern England and parts of the Midlands are forecast to experience the highest temperatures.
How many wildfires have occurred in England and Wales this year?
There have been 966 wildfires in England and Wales in 2024, including 185 in the first 10 days of August.
What impact has the drought had on the UK population?
Around 45 million people are living in drought-hit areas and 27 million face water use restrictions.
How has the heatwave impacted public health in the UK?
An estimated 2,877 people in Britain have died from heat-related causes this year, according to health authorities.

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