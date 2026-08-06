London Announces Bid to Host 2029 World Athletics Championships at Olympic Stadium

London's Bid Details and Economic Impact

Formal Submission and Organisers

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - London has formally submitted its final bid to stage the 2029 World Athletics Championships, with organisers saying the event could generate more than £400 million ($530 million) in economic and social benefits.

Athletic Ventures and Bid Submission

• Athletic Ventures (AV), a joint venture between UK Athletics, London Marathon Events and the Great Run Company, submitted the final bid documents to World Athletics on Thursday.

Proposed Venue and Legacy

• The bid proposes hosting the championships at the London Stadium, which staged the 2012 Olympic Games and the 2017 World Athletics Championships.

Statements from Key Stakeholders

UK Athletics CEO Jack Buckner

• UK Athletics CEO Jack Buckner called the bid a long-time part of Britain's Olympic legacy plans, saying "We're delighted that we have reached agreement with the London Stadium and West Ham United for the use of the London Stadium."

Great Run Company CEO Paul Foster

• Great Run Company CEO Paul Foster said London had submitted an "outstanding bid", citing the city's record of hosting major athletics events including the Olympics, World Championships, London Marathon and Diamond League meeting.

London Marathon Events CEO Hugh Brasher

• London Marathon Events CEO Hugh Brasher said the championships would deliver more than £400 million in economic and social benefits and would be accompanied by mass-participation events across Britain.

Next Steps and Timeline

World Athletics Decision

• World Athletics is expected to announce the host city for the 2029 World Championships in September.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Lori Ewing, editing by Ed Osmond)