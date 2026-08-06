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Athletics-London submits bid to host 2029 World Championships - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Athletics-London submits bid to host 2029 World Championships

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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London Announces Bid to Host 2029 World Athletics Championships at Olympic Stadium

London's Bid Details and Economic Impact

Formal Submission and Organisers

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - London has formally submitted its final bid to stage the 2029 World Athletics Championships, with organisers saying the event could generate more than £400 million ($530 million) in economic and social benefits.

Athletic Ventures and Bid Submission

• Athletic Ventures (AV), a joint venture between UK Athletics, London Marathon Events and the Great Run Company, submitted the final bid documents to World Athletics on Thursday.

Proposed Venue and Legacy

• The bid proposes hosting the championships at the London Stadium, which staged the 2012 Olympic Games and the 2017 World Athletics Championships.

Statements from Key Stakeholders

UK Athletics CEO Jack Buckner

• UK Athletics CEO Jack Buckner called the bid a long-time part of Britain's Olympic legacy plans, saying "We're delighted that we have reached agreement with the London Stadium and West Ham United for the use of the London Stadium."

Great Run Company CEO Paul Foster

• Great Run Company CEO Paul Foster said London had submitted an "outstanding bid", citing the city's record of hosting major athletics events including the Olympics, World Championships, London Marathon and Diamond League meeting.

London Marathon Events CEO Hugh Brasher

• London Marathon Events CEO Hugh Brasher said the championships would deliver more than £400 million in economic and social benefits and would be accompanied by mass-participation events across Britain.

Next Steps and Timeline

World Athletics Decision

• World Athletics is expected to announce the host city for the 2029 World Championships in September.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Lori Ewing, editing by Ed Osmond)

Key Takeaways

  • The bid, submitted by Athletic Ventures—a partnership of UK Athletics, London Marathon Events and the Great Run Company—targets the iconic London Stadium, leveraging past successes in 2012 and 2017. (athleticventures.co.uk)
  • Economic modelling projects more than £400 million in combined economic and social benefits, including direct impacts (~£167 million) plus broader gains (~£300 million). (london.gov.uk)
  • The UK Government, Mayor’s Office and London Stadium have all signalled support, with funding proposals including up to ~£45 million from public sources confirmed. (london.gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who submitted London's bid for the 2029 World Athletics Championships?
Athletic Ventures, a joint venture between UK Athletics, London Marathon Events, and the Great Run Company, submitted London's final bid.
What venue is proposed for the 2029 World Athletics Championships?
London proposes hosting the championships at the London Stadium, which hosted the 2012 Olympics and 2017 World Championships.
How much economic and social benefit is expected from hosting the event?
Organisers estimate the event could generate more than £400 million ($530 million) in economic and social benefits.
When will World Athletics announce the 2029 host city?
World Athletics is expected to announce the host city for the 2029 World Championships in September.
What organisations are part of London's bid for the championships?
UK Athletics, London Marathon Events, and the Great Run Company are collaborating on London's bid.

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