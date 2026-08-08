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Soccer-FIFA warns of effort to undermine Infantino as leadership crisis deepens - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-FIFA warns of effort to undermine Infantino as leadership crisis deepens

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 9, 2026

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FIFA Warns Against Attempts to Undermine President Gianni Infantino Amid Crisis

FIFA's Response to Leadership Challenges and Internal Crisis

FIFA's Official Statement and Context

Aug 8 (Reuters) - FIFA on Saturday warned against what it called a "concerted and ongoing effort" to undermine President Gianni Infantino, saying attempts to challenge his leadership must follow the governing body's statutes and democratic procedures.

The statement came amid an increasingly bitter standoff over Infantino's leadership following the collapse of his proposal to raise about $4.2 billion by selling a stake in the commercial rights of the World Cup and other tournaments.

Background of the Financial Proposal

The plan triggered criticism from UEFA, national associations and senior FIFA officials, led to calls for Infantino to resign and prompted a crisis meeting in Morocco this week at which FIFA's leadership reaffirmed its support for the president.

Allegations and FIFA's Rebuttal

FIFA did not identify those it said were seeking to undermine Infantino or specify which reports or allegations it was referring to.

The statement followed reports by The Daily Telegraph about payments made by UEFA to a former employee during Infantino's time as the European governing body's general secretary, allegations he has denied and that FIFA has rejected as unfounded.

FIFA's Stance on Democratic Processes

"Those who do not have the support of FIFA's Member Associations should not seek to achieve through allegation, insinuation or misinformation what they cannot achieve through FIFA's established democratic processes," FIFA said.

It said recent reporting had included "unsubstantiated assertions and demonstrably false claims" concerning FIFA and its president, adding that it would challenge inaccurate or misleading reports "directly and vigorously".

FIFA added it would not support, facilitate or tolerate any process concerning the election of its president that was inconsistent with its statutes, democratic procedures and governance framework.

"The FIFA president was democratically elected by FIFA's member associations and continues to serve with their mandate," it said.

Division of Support Within the Football Community

FIFA Support Splits

FIFA SUPPORT SPLITS

Following a crisis meeting in Morocco on Wednesday, FIFA apologised to its 211 member associations for mistakes in the handling of the proposal and said its leadership had reaffirmed its full support for Infantino.

Challenges to Infantino's Leadership

The fallout has cast a shadow over Infantino's bid for a fourth term at the FIFA Congress in Morocco in March. No clear candidate to challenge him has yet emerged.

European soccer's governing body UEFA has said it no longer has confidence in Infantino, while Norwegian Football Federation President Lise Klaveness called for him to resign on Friday, saying he no longer had the institutional trust required to govern FIFA.

Continued Support for Infantino

But Infantino continues to enjoy substantial support among FIFA's 211 members. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) unanimously backed his leadership on Thursday, while South America's CONMEBOL rejected any attempt to oust him that did not involve a vote of all FIFA members.

Mexico's football federation (FMF) also backed Infantino, despite its regional confederation CONCACAF having called for a "comprehensive reckoning" with his presidency.

"The FMF will neither recognise nor approve any process convened outside of that institutional framework," the Mexican federation said.

(Reporting by Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Key Takeaways

  • FIFA defends Infantino amid growing internal dissent, citing democratic legitimacy and warning against misinformation (apnews.com)
  • The collapsed $4.2 billion commercial-rights proposal triggered criticism from UEFA, national associations, and senior FIFA officials (lemonde.fr)
  • Controversy intensified with reports that UEFA made a severance payment to an alleged lover during Infantino’s tenure as general secretary—a claim he strongly denies; UEFA confirmed the payment covered an MBA and followed regulations at the time (reddit.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What triggered the current FIFA leadership crisis?
The crisis followed the collapse of President Infantino’s $4.2 billion plan to sell a stake in World Cup and tournament commercial rights, sparking criticism and calls for his resignation.
How has FIFA responded to attempts to challenge Infantino's leadership?
FIFA has warned that any challenge must follow its statutes and democratic processes, rejecting allegations as unsubstantiated and vowing to contest misleading reports.
Which organizations have expressed lack of confidence in Infantino?
UEFA and the Norwegian Football Federation have openly challenged Infantino’s leadership, with some officials calling for his resignation.
Who currently supports Gianni Infantino within FIFA?
Infantino continues to receive strong support from organizations like CAF, CONMEBOL, and Mexico’s FMF, as well as FIFA's 211 member associations.
What is at stake in the upcoming FIFA Congress in Morocco?
Infantino's bid for a fourth presidential term is at stake, with the crisis shadowing the election process scheduled for March.

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