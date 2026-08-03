GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Spirax manufacturing facility showcasing growth in UK sales - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image of Spirax's manufacturing operations emphasizes the company's optimistic sales growth forecast for the second half of the year, reflecting strong performance in the finance sector.
Headlines

Lithuanian police launch racism investigation after Black powerlifter incident

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines International Sports Justice

Lithuanian Police Investigate Racism Claims After Powerlifter Incident

Investigation into Powerlifting Championship Incident

By Andrius Sytas and Charlotte Van Campenhout

Background of the Incident

VILNIUS/AMSTERDAM, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Lithuanian police started an investigation on Monday after an assistant at the Powerlifting Championships said he sabotaged a Black athlete's squat attempt due to racism - a statement he later said was written to mock those accusing him of racism.

Assistant Ernestas Kusinas, one of the safety crew watching over the athletes as they competed, placed his knee under Belgian champion Sonita Muluh's barbell, resulting in a failed attempt to squat 334.5 kg, said the president of the Lithuanian Powerlifting Federation which hosted the event in June.

The Lithuanian federation referred the case to police after Kusinas commented on Instagram: "I am racist, and I did it intentionally."

Police and Federation Response

A police spokesperson told Reuters the investigation will focus on the Instagram message and events at the championship, with a maximum penalty of two years in prison.

Kusinas told Reuters his Instagram comment was written out of anger, in response to racism accusations, and was intended not as a statement but as a mockery of the accusations.

"I threw him the bone he wanted," added Kusinas, referring to an unidentified social media user who he said had accused him of racism.

Kusinas said he unintentionally interfered with Muluh's and other athletes' attempts because he was tired after his duties at the event.

Muluh, 29, a Cameroon-born Belgian athlete, has won medals at several Powerlifting Championships and became world champion in 2024.

Reactions and Consequences

Federation and IPF Actions

MISSED BY JUDGES

The Lithuanian federation barred Kusinas from all events, while the International Powerlifting Federation condemned racism and hateful conduct in a statement.

The incident was missed by judges, but was noticed in video recordings after the event, the Lithuanian federation's president, Domantas Barauskas, said.

Barauskas said videos show Kusinas, a longtime spotter, interfering with other athletes' squat attempts, including a white Swedish powerlifter's.

Athlete and Partner Statements

Muluh's partner Kristof De Coninck said she could have won if her final squat attempt had not been tampered with, and that poor assistance risked "very serious injuries."

"Initially, we thought it was a mistake," said De Coninck.

Allegations of Racial Bias

"But then ... it became clear (because of the social media comment) that the person had done it deliberately, motivated by racial bias." He added that Kusinas had not contacted them after the event.

De Coninck said Muluh welcomed the Lithuanian police investigation, and was putting together an internal complaint with the IPF.

(Writing by Andrius Sytas, Reporting by Andrius Sytas, Charlotte Van Campenhout, Editing by Ken Ferris)

Key Takeaways

  • A safety assistant, Ernestas Kusinas, admitted via Instagram to intentionally interfering with Sonita Muluh’s 334.5 kg squat, prompting a police investigation with possible prison time up to two years (powerlifting.sport).
  • The Lithuanian Powerlifting Federation referred the matter to police and has barred Kusinas from all events; video review confirmed interference, including with other athletes (powerlifting.sport).
  • The International Powerlifting Federation publicly condemned the behavior and Muluh, backed by her partner Kristof De Coninck, is pursuing an internal complaint through the IPF (powerlifting.sport).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Lithuanian police investigating the Powerlifting Championships?
Lithuanian police began investigating after an assistant admitted on Instagram to sabotaging a Black athlete's squat attempt, citing racism.
Who was the athlete affected by the incident?
Belgian champion Sonita Muluh, a Cameroon-born powerlifter and world champion in 2024, was affected by the sabotage.
What did the assistant say about his actions?
Assistant Ernestas Kusinas claimed his racist statement on Instagram was written in mockery, not as a factual confession.
What actions did the Lithuanian Powerlifting Federation take?
The Federation barred the assistant from all events and referred the case to police after reviewing video evidence.
Was there evidence of interference with other athletes?
Yes, videos showed the assistant interfering with other athletes' attempts, including those of a white Swedish powerlifter.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Myanmar's detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi meets Red Cross official

Myanmar's detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi meets Red Cross official

Image for Greek firefighters battle wildfire northwest of Athens for fourth day

Greek firefighters battle wildfire northwest of Athens for fourth day

Image for Denmark begins extended military conscription in response to Russia, Trump

Denmark begins extended military conscription in response to Russia, Trump

Image for UK man jailed for claiming late mother's benefits while keeping her body in freezer

UK man jailed for claiming late mother's benefits while keeping her body in freezer

Image for EU must do more to strengthen borders, von der Leyen tells Spanish PM in letter seen by Reuters

EU must do more to strengthen borders, von der Leyen tells Spanish PM in letter seen by Reuters

Image for Russia says four people killed at holiday resort, including a child, in Ukrainian drone attack

Russia says four people killed at holiday resort, including a child, in Ukrainian drone attack

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Ukraine’s ambassador to U.S. Stefanishyna dismissed by presidential decree
Ukraine’s ambassador to U.S. Stefanishyna dismissed by presidential decree
Image for After deadly day, Gazans say Trump's touting of plan jars with grim reality
After deadly day, Gazans say Trump's touting of plan jars with grim reality
Image for Reform UK proposes military-led operation to stop asylum seekers
Reform UK proposes military-led operation to stop asylum seekers
Image for Anti-war politician Boris Nadezhdin says he is now outside Russia
Anti-war politician Boris Nadezhdin says he is now outside Russia
Image for Ukraine's top negotiator Umerov to head foreign intelligence service
Ukraine's top negotiator Umerov to head foreign intelligence service
Image for Greek crews fight wildfire northwest of Athens for fourth day
Greek crews fight wildfire northwest of Athens for fourth day
Image for UK standards watchdog investigating Reform UK deputy leader Tice
UK standards watchdog investigating Reform UK deputy leader Tice
Image for Massive Attack band says Singapore police detained, questioned them after concert
Massive Attack band says Singapore police detained, questioned them after concert
Image for Russia steps up protection of Black Sea cargo ships, develops alternative routes
Russia steps up protection of Black Sea cargo ships, develops alternative routes
Image for Leaked exams, dashed dreams: Why India's ‘cockroach’ youth turned on Modi
Leaked exams, dashed dreams: Why India's ‘cockroach’ youth turned on Modi
Image for Russia's Wildberries says warehouse in Vladimir region is on fire after Ukrainian drone attack
Russia's Wildberries says warehouse in Vladimir region is on fire after Ukrainian drone attack
Image for Taiwan minister says close ties with U.S. Pacific Command boost defence readiness
Taiwan minister says close ties with U.S. Pacific Command boost defence readiness
View All Headlines Posts