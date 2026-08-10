Scotland and Netherlands Criticise ICC's 2027 World Cup Format Changes

Associate Members React to ICC's New Tournament Structure

Background on the Format Change

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Cricket Scotland and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB) have criticised the International Cricket Council (ICC) for changing the format of the 2027 Men's ODI World Cup less than 18 months before the tournament.

Details of the New Super Series Phase

The ICC introduced a new Super Series phase under which the teams ranked 12th, 13th and 14th in the qualification process will contest a tri-series, with only one progressing to the second round, where 12 teams will be split into two groups.

Associate Members' Response

Criticism of Communication and Impact

The two Associate Member boards described the lack of communication as "disappointing and disrespectful".

"These changes represent a setback to Associate Member cricket and risk undermining the progress made in recent years to grow the global game," they said in a joint statement on Monday.

Concerns About Global Growth

"At a time when cricket is seeking to expand its reach, attract new audiences and strengthen its position on the international sporting landscape, reducing meaningful opportunities for emerging nations sends entirely the wrong message."

Context: Associate Members and Tournament Hosts

Definition of Associate Members

Associate Members are nations that belong to the ICC but do not hold Full Member status, which is reserved for the game's leading countries.

2027 World Cup Hosts

The 2027 World Cup will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Karan Prashant Saxena in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)