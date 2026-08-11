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Hungary parliament elects former supreme court head Andras Baka as president - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hungary parliament elects former supreme court head Andras Baka as president

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 11, 2026

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Finance Banking Politics Europe Government

Hungary Elects Ex-Supreme Court Head Andras Baka President in Major Political Shift

Andras Baka's Election Marks a Turning Point in Hungarian Politics

Background and Election Details

BUDAPEST, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Hungary's parliament elected Andras Baka, a former head of the Supreme Court, as the country's next president on Tuesday, a symbolic step in Prime Minister Peter Magyar's effort to dismantle former premier Viktor Orban's bastions of power.

Baka was elected to the largely ceremonial role with the votes of the governing centre-right Tisza party as members of the opposition Fidesz party did not take part in the election.

Baka's Inaugural Speech and Critique of Previous Government

In a speech after taking the oath of office, Baka criticised the previous government, saying that during Orban's rule, "one party captured the state", branches of power were not separate and there was no functioning system of checks and balances.

However, he said that the task of building a new future for Hungary "demands both justice and self-restraint" and said that the president's role was to represent citizens who hold differing views.

Call for Unity and Rejection of Revenge

"There is one thing we certainly cannot do, we cannot build the new Hungary on revenge," Baka said.

Political Context and Reforms

Magyar's election victory in April ended Orban's 16-year rule. He has vowed to restore democratic standards and called on key officials appointed or elected by Orban's party to resign.

Removal of Former President Tamas Sulyok

Removing former President Tamas Sulyok was a key goal of Magyar, who called him a "puppet" of Orban. Sulyok last month signed a constitutional amendment passed by Tisza that ended his own presidency. 

Under that amendment, the new president will serve until a new constitution takes effect, or for a maximum of five years. 

Opposition Response and Accusations

Members of parliament from the opposition Fidesz party did not take part in the vote as they said in a statement earlier in the day that Tisza "arbitrarily and illegitimately terminated" Sulyok's term and accused the governing party of "tyranny."

Fidesz had accused Magyar's government of authoritarianism, which Tisza denied.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anita Komuves; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • András Baka’s appointment marks a symbolic restoration of judicial independence after his removal in 2011 was ruled unlawful by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) (en.wikipedia.org).
  • The Tisza party, led by Péter Magyar, used its parliamentary supermajority to install Baka while Fidesz MPs boycotted the vote in protest (reddit.com).
  • Magyar’s government is rapidly dismantling Orbán-era power structures—shuttering propaganda media, eliminating authoritative bodies, and recalibrating constitutional norms—for a democratic reset (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was elected as Hungary's new president?
Andras Baka, former head of the Supreme Court, was elected as Hungary's new president by the parliament.
Why did the opposition Fidesz party not take part in the vote?
Fidesz party members did not participate, claiming that Tisza 'arbitrarily and illegitimately terminated' the previous president's term.
What changes did Andras Baka call for in his speech?
Andras Baka called for justice, self-restraint, restoration of checks and balances, and rejected revenge as a basis for the new government.
How long will the new president serve under the recent constitutional amendment?
The new president will serve until a new constitution takes effect, or for a maximum of five years.

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