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Germany, Poland poised for soaring temperatures as heatwave moves east - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany, Poland poised for soaring temperatures as heatwave moves east

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 27, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: June 27, 2026

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Germany hit by record temperatures as heatwave moves east

Record-Breaking Heatwave Impacts Germany and Europe

By Thomas Seythal

BERLIN, June 27 (Reuters) - Germans braced for sweltering conditions on Saturday as a heatwave linked to dozens of deaths in Western Europe was expected to move east after temperatures broke records above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

Britain, France, Switzerland and Germany have all experienced record heat in June, and the weather system could test more records as it rolls across Germany towards Poland.

New Temperature Records Set

On Friday, a new German record of 41.3 C was reached near the city of Saarbruecken close to the French border, a spokesperson for Germany's National Meteorological Service said, noting the reading was still preliminary.

Authorities Issue Warnings

PEOPLE URGED TO SAVE WATER

The service issued extreme heat warnings for nearly all of Germany on Saturday as authorities urged people to save water.

Impact on Daily Life and Infrastructure

In France, dozens of people, both young and old, have died during the heatwave. Temperatures above 40 C have disrupted rail travel and power generation, sparked alcohol bans, suspended schools and postponed outdoor events.

"The heatwave is going to peak at the weekend, well over 40 degrees in some parts of Germany," said Karsten Brandt, a meteorologist at weather forecasting site Donnerwetter.de.

The Ironman European Championship long-distance triathlon taking place on Sunday in Frankfurt shortened the cycling and running courses due to the heat, organisers said.

Struggling with the prospect of damage to infrastructure including buckling roads and swelling train tracks, some major public service providers have sought to reduce traffic.

Travel Disruptions Across Germany

FREE CANCELLATIONS TO REDUCE RAIL TRAVEL

German national rail operator Deutsche Bahn has given customers the option of cancelling long-distance travel bookings into early next week without charge due to the heatwave.

The firm said its infrastructure is under particular strain because of sun exposure and additional risk to signals, tracks and overhead wires stemming from thunderstorms and wildfires.

Another operator, National Express, said it would suspend trains on its Rhine-Ruhr-Express line on Saturday afternoon in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state, as a preventative measure in case services came to an unplanned halt.

Calls for Water Conservation

Andre Berghegger, chief executive of the German Association of Towns and Municipalities, urged the public to use water sparingly due to the heatwave.

"We should rely on voluntary cooperation as long as possible; local authorities should only issue bans if that doesn't work," he told the Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung newspaper.

Heatwave Outlook and Broader Impacts

The most extreme heat is forecast to begin fading at the weekend, with heavy thunderstorms expected on Sunday.

Across Europe, cultural landmarks have had to close, farming has suffered, and some hospitals have struggled to cope.

Climate Patterns and Scientific Perspective

The heatwave has pushed temperatures up to 18 C above their seasonal average, according to the Reuters Climate Monitor, and is being driven by ​a phenomenon known as an Omega block.

This weather pattern traps a bulging ball of hot air over regions for extended periods, with cooler air on its fringes.

Economic and Social Effects

Demand for electric fans has shot up, and Asian air conditioning makers have reported a European sales boom.

Most of the housing stock in Northern Europe is not built to lower heat but rather to keep it in.

Future Projections

The present heatwave will begin shifting by the end of the month, hitting Central Europe and the Balkans, the World Meteorological Organization said.

Scientists said the heatwave would have been virtually impossible without man-made climate change, which has made this week's night-time temperatures 100 times more likely than they would have been even two decades ago.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal, Reuters Bureaux; Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Cynthia Osterman, Jan Harvey and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany recorded a provisional all‑time high of 41.3 °C in Saarbrücken‑Burbach on June 26, exceeding the previous record of 41.2 °C from July 2019 (zeit.de).
  • Temperatures up to or exceeding 40 °C are forecast in both Germany and Poland this weekend, as the heatwave moves east (theguardian.com).
  • The extreme heat is caused by a persistent Omega block trapping hot air, and climate change is making such events more likely and severe (republicworld.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How hot will it get in Germany and Poland during the heatwave?
Temperatures are expected to approach 40 degrees Celsius (104°F) in Germany and Poland during the heatwave.
What disruptions are expected due to the heatwave?
The heatwave has disrupted rail travel, power generation, suspended schools, postponed events, and caused some public services to reduce traffic.
What is causing the current European heatwave?
The heatwave is linked to an Omega block weather pattern, trapping hot air over the region and exacerbated by manmade climate change.
Has travel been affected in Germany?
German national rail operator Deutsche Bahn is allowing customers to cancel long-distance bookings free of charge due to heat-related infrastructure strain.
Will the heatwave continue across Europe?
The heatwave is expected to shift eastward by the end of the month, affecting Central Europe and the Balkans, with relief after heavy thunderstorms.

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