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French city-dwellers swap stifling apartments for cool hotel rooms

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 27, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 27, 2026

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French City Dwellers Escape Record Heatwave by Booking Hotel Rooms

Record Temperatures Drive Urban Residents to Seek Relief in Hotels

By Mathieu Rosemain

France Faces Unprecedented Heatwave

PARIS, June 27 (Reuters) - As France sweltered under one of the worst heatwaves ever recorded this week, city dwellers scrambled for any escape they could find, with many checking into hotels to benefit from air conditioning and access to pools. 

Temperatures in Paris hit a June record of 40.9 degrees Celsius (105.62 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, a day after France recorded its hottest day since records began nearly 80 years ago.

Challenges of Urban Living During Heatwaves

But few private apartments in the country have air conditioning, particularly those in the densely populated capital. About three-quarters of Paris rooftops use sheets of zinc, a material that absorbs and conducts heat.

That has triggered a rush on hotels, both in cities and beyond. 

Hotels Become a Refuge for Overheated Residents

High Demand for Air-Conditioned Accommodation

Air-conditioned hotels in the historic city of Tours in western France were almost fully booked earlier this week, said resident Veronique Savoye, who said she "could not think straight" due to the heat in her own home and checked into a local hotel for a four-night stay through Friday.

"It's about being more comfortable, and — above all — being able to sleep," she said.

Hotel Industry Responds to the Surge

Matthieu Evrard, CEO of hotel group Les Hotels (tres) Particuliers, said he had been inundated with requests. 

"It is a quite extraordinary phenomenon. Every day, I have between five and ten people contacting me personally through various connections to get rooms in our hotels," he said.

"With the heatwave, everything has filled up in just two weeks."

Country Retreats Offer Alternative Solutions

His group operates Les Maisons de Campagne, a countryside hotel brand with two properties in the Yvelines department, roughly 45 minutes from Paris — the Chateau de Villiers-le-Mahieu, set in a 12-hectare park, and the Maison du Val in Saint-Germain-en-Laye. 

Both are now fully booked, even though neither has air conditioning, relying instead on ceiling fans and the natural cool of thick stone castle walls. 

The surrounding countryside and pools at both sites added to the appeal for Parisians eager to escape their apartments, many with children whose schools had closed because of the heat, he said.

The Cost and Value of Comfort

While Savoye acknowledged a hotel stay wasn't available to everyone, she said she had decided to splash part of her holiday budget on her room.

"It was what you'd call a staycation. For me, it was worth it."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Paris reached a June record of 40.9 °C on Wednesday, amid one of France’s worst heatwaves ever, prompting mass hotel bookings for access to air‑conditioning and pools (investing.com).
  • About 78% of Paris rooftops are zinc, which can reach surface temperatures above 67 °C and radiate heat into apartments, worsening indoor conditions (lemonde.fr).
  • With few apartments air‑conditioned and public adaptations limited, many residents scrambled for hotel stays or improvised cool shelters like sleeping in cellars to survive the heat (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are French city dwellers booking hotel rooms during the heatwave?
Many French city dwellers are booking hotels for access to air conditioning and pools, as most Paris apartments lack these amenities.
How did the heatwave impact hotel bookings in France?
Hotels, especially those with air conditioning, were nearly fully booked as people sought relief from record high temperatures.
Which hotels outside Paris saw increased demand during the heatwave?
Hotels like Les Maisons de Campagne in Yvelines and air-conditioned hotels in cities like Tours experienced high demand.
Are all hotels booked by city dwellers equipped with air conditioning?
No, some countryside hotels rely on thick stone walls and ceiling fans instead of air conditioning but still saw high occupancy.
What is a 'staycation' in the context of the French heatwave?
A 'staycation' refers to Parisians using part of their holiday budget to stay in local hotels to escape the heat rather than traveling far.

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