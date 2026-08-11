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Russia frees ailing ex-US Marine Robert Gilman from detention - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia frees ailing ex-US Marine Robert Gilman from detention

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 11, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 11, 2026

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Russia Releases Ex-US Marine Robert Gilman After Humanitarian Pardon

Details Surrounding Robert Gilman's Release

By Steve Holland and Jonathan Landay

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Moscow on Tuesday freed a former U.S. Marine jailed in Russia since 2022 after Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a pardon for the ailing American based on humanitarian reasons, U.S. officials said.

The White House and the State Department had urged Moscow to release Robert Gilman, 32, so he can receive medical treatment in the United States.

Gilman's Imprisonment and Health Condition

Gilman was being held in a prison in Voronezh, about 340 miles (550 kilometers) south of Moscow. The exact circumstances of his health are unclear.

But Eric Lebson, chief strategy officer of Global Reach, an advocacy group representing Gilman's family, told Reuters last week that Gilman was moved in late June from the prison hospital to the psychiatric ward of a civilian emergency hospital in a catatonic-like state assessed as a "dissociative stupor."

Medical Evacuation and Family Involvement

The U.S. officials said Gilman on Tuesday was on a State Department plane carrying him from Russia to Washington Dulles Airport.

A U.S. official who spoke to Gilman said he was walking and talking.

"All things considered he seems to be in good shape," the official said.

Gilman will be evaluated on the flight by four doctors, said the U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity. His mother, Nina, was also on board.

Arrival and Future Medical Treatment

The U.S. officials said Gilman, upon arrival at Dulles, will be greeted by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and deputy national security adviser Sebastian Gorka, both of whom had sought Gilman's release along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, U.S. special envoy for hostage response Adam Boehler and other officials.

After that, Gilman is likely to be flown to a rehabilitation center in San Antonio, Texas, for medical treatment, the officials said.

Background: Arrest and Legal Proceedings

Arrested Over Police Officer Incident

ARRESTED OVER POLICE OFFICER INCIDENT

Gilman, who served in the U.S. Marines from August 2019 until August 2020, was traveling by train when he was arrested in January 2022 in Voronezh, Lebson said.

    He was detained for allegedly kicking a police officer while drunk, according to Russian state media.

    However, his father, Vladimir Gilman, who emigrated to Massachusetts from Russia, wrote in an October 2024 Boston Globe op-ed that the charges were false.

    His son, he said, had fallen ill when the incident occurred and accidentally kicked the officer. The officer was uninjured, dropped the charges, and did not present evidence at Gilman's trial, he wrote.

    Robert Gilman was sentenced to 4-1/2 years in jail. He was one of at least 10 Americans known to be imprisoned in Russia.

Diplomatic Negotiations and Pardon

The U.S. officials said a Russian senior official, Yuri Ushakov, informed Trump aides last week that Putin had agreed to sign a decree pardoning Gilman for humanitarian purposes, given Putin's friendship with the president.

The release resulted from intense negotiations over the weekend by U.S. and Russian officials. The U.S. did not exchange any Russian prisoners in order to gain Gilman's release and no concessions were made, the officials said.

"It's a goodwill gesture," one official said.

Other Americans Detained in Russia

A State Department spokesperson said Gilman had been recently designated as wrongfully detained and that it was hoped that another American with the same designation, Stephen Hubbard, would now be released along with other Americans "unjustly held in Russia."

Case of Stephen Hubbard

Hubbard, a retired schoolteacher, was sentenced in October 2024 to almost seven years in a penal colony after a court found him guilty of serving in a Ukrainian territorial defense unit against Russian forces, tasked with manning a checkpoint.

Hubbard denied the charge.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Jonathan Landay; Additional reporting by Simon Lewis; Editing by Caitlin Webber and Rosalba O'Brien)

Key Takeaways

  • Gilman, detained in Voronezh since 2022 and suffering a “dissociative stupor,” was released after President Putin approved a humanitarian pardon, according to U.S. officials and Reuters reporting.
  • U.S. authorities confirmed Gilman was improving—walking and talking—and is being flown to a rehabilitation center in Texas; no Russian prisoner exchange occurred.
  • Gilman’s release leaves other Americans still held in Russia, including Stephen Hubbard, designated as “wrongfully detained” by the State Department, underscoring ongoing diplomatic challenges.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Robert Gilman released from prison in Russia?
He was released on humanitarian grounds after President Putin approved a pardon due to his ailing health.
Who is Robert Gilman?
Robert Gilman is a former US Marine who was jailed in Russia since 2022 for allegedly kicking a police officer.
Was there a prisoner exchange for Gilman's release?
No, US officials stated that no Russian prisoners were exchanged and no concessions were made.
What is the current health condition of Robert Gilman?
US officials reported that Gilman appeared to be in good condition and was evaluated by four doctors during his evacuation flight.
Who helped secure Gilman's release?
US envoy Steve Witkoff, deputy national security adviser Sebastian Gorka, and several other officials advocated for Gilman’s release.

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