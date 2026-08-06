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Cricket-Cox to replace injured Bethell for Pakistan tests as Root begins new England captaincy stint - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Cricket-Cox to replace injured Bethell for Pakistan tests as Root begins new England captaincy stint

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Sports Cricket England Pakistan International

England Announces Test Squad as Jordan Cox Replaces Bethell; Root Starts New Captaincy Stint

England Test Squad Selection and Captaincy Update

Jordan Cox Steps In for Injured Jacob Bethell

Aug 6 (Reuters) - England handed Jordan Cox the number three spot in place of the injured Jacob Bethell for the first two tests of the three-match series against Pakistan later this month, while Joe Root will captain the side on a permanent basis for the first time since 2022.

Joe Root's Return to Captaincy

Root, who returns to lead the side after being appointed test captain last month, will work alongside interim head coach Marcus Trescothick before Stephen Fleming takes charge after the series.

Squad Composition and Notable Recalls

Dan Lawrence's Recall and Batting Order

The 16-man squad includes a recall for Dan Lawrence, who returns to the test setup for the first time since his appearance against Sri Lanka in 2024 and is set to bat at number six after an impressive County Championship campaign.

Jordan Cox's Opportunity

Cox, who made his test debut against New Zealand in June, gets the nod after Bethell was ruled out of the series with a knee injury sustained during England's one-day international series against India last month.

Other Squad Inclusions

Sam Cook retains his place after making his test debut against Zimbabwe last year, while Brydon Carse and Ollie Pope return to the squad after being absent since England's Ashes defeat in Australia earlier this year.

Selector's Statement

"We have selected a squad for the first two Tests that balances rising talent with the experience needed against a quality Pakistan team," England Men's national selector Marcus North said.

Pace-Bowling Options and Series Details

Pace Attack

Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue and Ollie Robinson headline England's pace-bowling options for the series, which begins at Headingley on August 19.

Full Squad List

SQUAD

England Test Squad Members

Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith and Josh Tongue.

(Reporting by Suramya Kaushik in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Jordan Cox steps up to No. 3 after debuting against New Zealand in June and replaces Bethell who is sidelined with a knee injury during the recent India ODI series.
  • Joe Root returns as permanent Test captain for the first time since 2022 and will be supported by interim coach Marcus Trescothick until Stephen Fleming takes over post‑series.
  • Dan Lawrence earns a recall and slots in at No. 6 following a strong County Championship season; squad balances youthful potential with seasoned performers including Archer, Atkinson, Cook, Carse, Pope, Robinson and Tongue.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who replaces Jacob Bethell in the England test squad?
Jordan Cox replaces the injured Jacob Bethell for the first two tests against Pakistan.
Who is the new England cricket test captain for the Pakistan series?
Joe Root returns as the permanent captain for England's test squad against Pakistan.
When does the England vs Pakistan test series begin?
The test series begins at Headingley on August 19.
Which players have returned to England's test squad?
Dan Lawrence, Brydon Carse, and Ollie Pope return to the squad, with Lawrence set to bat at number six.
Who are the pace-bowling options for England in the Pakistan test series?
Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, and Ollie Robinson headline England's pace-bowling options.

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