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Russia says Syria base deal will boost ties, source says some Russian forces will stay - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia says Syria base deal will boost ties, source says some Russian forces will stay

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 11, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 11, 2026

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headlines International Relations Military Middle East

Russia-Syria Base Agreement to Strengthen Ties, With Russian Forces Remaining

Overview of the Russia-Syria Military Base Agreement

MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that a deal reached with Syria on the future of Moscow's military bases in the country would boost ties between the nations, and a Syrian source said some Russian forces would still be stationed there under the agreement.

Details of the Memorandum of Understanding

Syria's state news agency cited the Syrian Foreign Ministry on Sunday as saying Syria and Russia had reached a memorandum of understanding to settle the future of Russian bases at Tartous and Hmeimim. The bases' future became uncertain after Russian ally Bashar al-Assad fled the country in  2024. The memorandum followed 18 months of intensive negotiations.

Transition to Civilian Administration

The ministry was quoted as saying the Syrian state would take over management of civilian facilities, including Hmeimim airport and the commercial berth at Tartous port, allowing them to gradually integrate into the country's civilian administration. Military facilities would be repurposed as joint training centres, with the transition to be completed within three months.

Strategic Importance of the Bases

Projection of Russian Power

BASES HELP MOSCOW PROJECT POWER

Russia, which granted asylum to Assad and his family, views the bases as giving it geopolitical clout in the Middle East and as boosting its ability to project power in the region, across the Mediterranean and into Africa. The Tartous facility is Russia's only Mediterranean repair and replenishment hub, and Moscow has used Syria as a staging post to fly its military contractors in and out of Africa.

Official Statements from Russia

"We regard the signing on 9 August of the memorandum between the Russian Federation and the Syrian Arab Republic on the operation of our bases in Hmeimim and Tartous as an important step aimed at further improving bilateral cooperation in the military sphere," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We believe that reaching this agreement will give further impetus to the development of the full range of relations between our countries, which are based on a long history of friendship and partnership," it added.

Implications for Russian Military Presence

Continued Russian Forces in Syria

A Syrian source familiar with the terms of the deal said Russian forces would still be stationed at the new training centres but did not have details on how many would be there.

Political Developments in Syria

Assad Sentenced in Absentia

A Syrian court sentenced Assad to death on Tuesday after a trial in absentia, convicting him of crimes including killings, torture and arbitrary arrest during the country's nearly 14-year war.

Expansion of Russian Cultural Influence

Reopening of Russian Cultural Centre

Separately, Russia's state TASS news agency reported that Russia would reopen its cultural centre in Damascus  — the so-called Russian House — after a Russian delegation held talks with Syrian officials during the weekend.

(Reporting by Reuters in MoscowAdditional reporting by Maya Gebeily in BeirutWriting by Andrew Osborn/Anastasia TeterevlevaEditing by Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • The August 9 memorandum reconfigures Syria’s Tartus naval and Hmeimim air bases: Syria will manage civilian infrastructure while military facilities convert into joint training centers, with a three‑month transition.
  • Russia will maintain a presence within these training centers, ensuring continued military access while ceding broader operational control to Syria.
  • Strategically, Tartus remains Russia’s only Mediterranean repair and replenishment hub, vital for power projection across the region and into Africa; preserving a foothold ensures continued geopolitical leverage. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new agreement between Russia and Syria regarding military bases?
Russia and Syria reached a memorandum on the future management and use of the Tartous and Hmeimim military bases, turning them into joint training centers and integrating some facilities into Syria's civilian administration.
Will Russian forces remain in Syria after the new base deal?
Yes, some Russian forces will stay in Syria and be stationed at the new joint training centers according to a Syrian source.
What is the significance of the Tartous base for Russia?
The Tartous facility is Russia's only Mediterranean repair and replenishment hub, enabling it to project military power in the Middle East, Mediterranean, and Africa.
How will the base transition affect civilian administration in Syria?
Management of certain civilian facilities, including Hmeimim airport and Tartous port, will shift to Syria, integrating these sites into the country's civilian administration.
Was there any additional cooperation announced between Russia and Syria?
Russia plans to reopen its cultural center in Damascus, known as the Russian House, following talks with Syrian officials.

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