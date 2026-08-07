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Soccer-England striker Toney charged with assault at London nightclub - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-England striker Toney charged with assault at London nightclub

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

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Soccer-England striker Toney charged with assault at London nightclub

England Striker Ivan Toney Faces Assault Charge

Details of the Incident

Aug 7 (Reuters) - England striker Ivan Toney has been charged with assault at a Soho nightclub, London's Metropolitan Police said on Friday, with the 30-year-old due in court next month.

The charge relates to an assault that allegedly took place on December 6 last year at a nightclub on Wardour Street.

Police Statement

"Ivan Toney, 30, of Northampton, was charged on Thursday, 31 July with assault causing actual bodily harm," the police said in a statement.

"He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 24 September."

Toney's Football Career

Club Performance

Toney plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli and scored 42 goals last season.

Response from Toney's Camp

"Ivan acknowledges the charge and although he is naturally shocked, he looks forward to being given the opportunity to clear his name in court," a spokesperson for Toney said in a statement to the media.

International Career

England Squad Involvement

He was also in the England squad for the 2026 World Cup, but the former Brentford striker was sparingly used by coach Thomas Tuchel.

Upcoming Fixtures

Toney's court date is two days before England host world champions Spain in their Nations League group opener at Wembley.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra and Christian Radnedge)

Key Takeaways

  • The charge stems from an alleged incident at a nightclub on Wardour Street, Soho, on December 6, 2025, where police say the victim’s injuries were not life‑threatening—Toney was formally charged on July 31, 2026. (reddit.com)
  • Witness accounts suggest a fan grabbed Toney around the neck to take a selfie, prompting a physical reaction that led to allegations of assault. (biobiochile.cl)
  • Toney, 30, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on September 24, 2026, where the charge of assault causing actual bodily harm will be addressed. (reddit.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Ivan Toney charged with?
Ivan Toney was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm at a London nightclub.
Where did the alleged assault involving Ivan Toney take place?
The alleged assault took place at a nightclub on Wardour Street in Soho, London.
When is Ivan Toney expected to appear in court?
Ivan Toney will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 24 September.
Which club does Ivan Toney currently play for?
Ivan Toney currently plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli.
Was Ivan Toney part of the England squad for the 2026 World Cup?
Yes, Ivan Toney was in the England squad for the 2026 World Cup.

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