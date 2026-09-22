US F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes at Spangdahlem Air Base in Western Germany
Details of the Crash Incident
Crash Overview
Sept 22 (Reuters) - An F-16 fighter jet assigned to the U.S. air base Spangdahlem in western Germany crashed on Tuesday, the U.S. military said in a statement, adding one pilot had ejected safely and was receiving medical care.
Investigation and Emergency Response
The cause of the incident is under investigation, the statement said, with emergency response personnel at the scene of the crash.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Sabine Siebold, editing by Thomas Seythal and Linda Pasquini)