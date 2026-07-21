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UK lawmaker Lucy Rigby appointed City Minister - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK lawmaker Lucy Rigby appointed City Minister

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Lucy Rigby Named as Britain's City Minister Overseeing Financial Services

Appointment and Role of Lucy Rigby as City Minister

Background and Previous Experience

July 21 (Reuters) - New Prime Minister Andy Burnham appointed Lucy Rigby as Britain's City Minister on Tuesday, putting her in charge of overseeing the country's financial services sector.

Rigby was in that role under Keir Starmer's government between September last year and May before being appointed Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

Responsibilities and Scope

Oversight of Financial Services

She will oversee policy and regulation affecting banks, insurers, asset managers and fintech firms, and will act as the government's main point of contact with the City of London.

Position within the Treasury

The minister's role sits within the Treasury, where Rigby will also serve as Economic Secretary.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti in London; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Lucy Rigby previously served as Economic Secretary to the Treasury (City Minister) from 6 September 2025 until 14 May 2026, when she was promoted to Chief Secretary to the Treasury (gov.uk).
  • Her reappointment by PM Andy Burnham places her in charge of financial services policy, regulation, and as the Treasury’s main liaison with the City of London (gov.uk).
  • This move follows Burnham’s formal assumption of office on 20 July 2026, marking a reshuffle in key Treasury positions under his new administration (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been appointed as Britain's City Minister?
Lucy Rigby has been appointed as Britain's City Minister.
What sector will Lucy Rigby oversee as City Minister?
She will oversee Britain's financial services sector, including banks, insurers, asset managers, and fintech firms.
Who appointed Lucy Rigby as City Minister?
New Prime Minister Andy Burnham appointed Lucy Rigby as City Minister.
What additional role will Lucy Rigby serve in the Treasury?
Lucy Rigby will also serve as Economic Secretary within the Treasury.

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