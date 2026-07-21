Lucy Rigby Named as Britain's City Minister Overseeing Financial Services

Appointment and Role of Lucy Rigby as City Minister

Background and Previous Experience

July 21 (Reuters) - New Prime Minister Andy Burnham appointed Lucy Rigby as Britain's City Minister on Tuesday, putting her in charge of overseeing the country's financial services sector.

Rigby was in that role under Keir Starmer's government between September last year and May before being appointed Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

Responsibilities and Scope

Oversight of Financial Services

She will oversee policy and regulation affecting banks, insurers, asset managers and fintech firms, and will act as the government's main point of contact with the City of London.

Position within the Treasury

The minister's role sits within the Treasury, where Rigby will also serve as Economic Secretary.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti in London; Editing by Matthew Lewis)