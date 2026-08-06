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China's Jetour weighs shared factory arrangement for Brazil car production - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China's Jetour weighs shared factory arrangement for Brazil car production

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Jetour Explores Shared Factory Options for Car Production in Brazil

Jetour's Strategic Moves in the Brazilian Automotive Market

By Alberto Alerigi

Evaluation of Production Options

SAO PAULO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Chinese automaker Jetour, part of the Chery group, is evaluating options for production in Brazil, including sharing idle factory space with manufacturers already present in the country, an executive told Reuters.

Potential Partnerships and Factory Sharing

• Henrique Sampaio, Jetour Brazil's marketing director, said it could be done in partnership with another brand, similar to an arrangement the company has with Nissan in South Africa.

Status of Negotiations and Factory Prospects

• He declined to say whether Jetour was negotiating to occupy an idle CAOA Chery factory in Jacarei, shuttered since 2022.

Jetour's Market Performance and Investment Plans

• Jetour has sold 4,000 vehicles since entering Brazil in March, mostly large hybrid sport-utility vehicles.

• It plans to invest 400 million reais ($78 million) in the country by end-2027, not including any potential local production costs.

Dealership Expansion and Market Position

• Jetour has about 60 dealerships in Brazil, the world's sixth-largest vehicle market where total sales are expected at just under 3 million units this year, and aims to reach 100 by end-2026.

Chinese Automakers' Growth in Brazil

• Chinese automakers have expanded rapidly in Brazil, gaining market share with lower-priced electric and hybrid models and intensifying competition.

($1 = 5.1242 reais)

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Gabriel Araujo, editing by Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • Jetour is evaluating a shared‐factory arrangement in Brazil, similar to its partnership with Nissan in South Africa, with likely candidates including the idle CAOA Chery plant in Jacareí (idle since 2022). (autoshow.com.br)
  • The CAOA Chery factory in Jacareí, inaugurated in 2014 and idled since 2022, is now subject to a municipal process for possible expropriation after repeated failure to resume production. (autoshow.com.br)
  • Jetour has sold approximately 4,000 vehicles—primarily large hybrid SUVs—since launching in Brazil in March, plans R$400 million in investment (excluding production costs) by end‑2027, and aims to expand its dealership network from 60 to 100 by end‑2026; its move comes amid rising Chinese automaker market share in Brazil’s ~3 million‑unit auto market. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Jetour considering for its car production in Brazil?
Jetour is evaluating options to start car production in Brazil, including sharing idle factory space with manufacturers already operating in the country.
How many vehicles has Jetour sold since entering Brazil?
Jetour has sold approximately 4,000 vehicles in Brazil since March, mainly focusing on large hybrid SUVs.
How much does Jetour plan to invest in Brazil?
Jetour aims to invest 400 million reais (about $78 million) in Brazil by the end of 2027, not including possible local production costs.
What is Jetour's dealership goal in Brazil?
Jetour currently has around 60 dealerships in Brazil and plans to reach 100 dealerships by the end of 2026.
Why are Chinese automakers increasing their presence in Brazil?
Chinese automakers are expanding rapidly in Brazil by offering affordable electric and hybrid models, increasing their market share and competition.

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