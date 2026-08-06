Russia Criticizes France Over Deportation of Russian Journalist Ksenia Fedorova

Controversy Surrounding the Deportation of Xenia Fedorova

MOSCOW, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry on Thursday called a decision by France to deport high-profile Russian media personality Xenia Fedorova unacceptable.

Background of the Deportation Order

The French Interior Ministry said last month it had issued a deportation order for Fedorova, the former chief of RT France who has become a prominent figure on the rolling news channel CNews and associated outlets Europe 1 and JDNews ahead of a French presidential election next year.

French Authorities' Accusations

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has accused Fedorova of being an "agent of influence" at a time when Russia is prosecuting its war in Ukraine, while Interior Minister Laurent Nunez accused her of spreading Russian disinformation in an attempt to undermine France's "fundamental interests."

Russian Response to the Deportation

Official Condemnation from Russia

Alexey Fadeev, a spokesman for Russia's Foreign Ministry, said Fedorova's treatment reflected what he called France's moral cowardice: "We consider the persecution of journalists on trumped-up charges to be unacceptable and strongly condemn it."

Comments on France's Actions

Fadeev added: "The expulsion of Ksenia Fedorova, as an act of reprisal against a rebellious journalist, came as no surprise to us, as we have long been observing the actions of the French leadership, which obsessively attributes a ‘Russian connection’ to every problem in the country."

Legal Proceedings and Outcome

Fedorova, who has called the French move against her censorship, lost an appeal against her deportation on Monday after a Paris court rejected it.

(Reporting by Dmitry AntonovEditing by Andrew Osborn)