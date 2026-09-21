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Volkswagen, Porsche shares extend losses following profit warning - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Volkswagen, Porsche shares extend losses following profit warning

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Volkswagen, Porsche Shares Extend Losses After Profit Warning and Outlook Cut

Volkswagen and Porsche Face Market Challenges After Profit Warning

FRANKFURT, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Shares in Europe's top automaker Volkswagen continued to fall on Monday, following a profit warning that included a €6 billion ($6.88 billion) goodwill impairment at luxury sportscar division Porsche

Profit Margin Outlook and Contributing Factors

Volkswagen on Friday cut its profit margin outlook for 2026 to 1% at the most, down from a range of 4% to 5.5%, blaming a sluggish Chinese market, higher provisions for retirements as well as the dire situation at Porsche.

Stock Market Reaction

Shares in Volkswagen were 2% lower at 0713 GMT, while Porsche's stock fell 2.8%, extending Friday's declines. Shares in Porsche SE - Volkswagen's biggest shareholder, which also slashed its outlook on Friday - were 3.5% lower.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8715 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • Volkswagen announced a €6 billion goodwill impairment on its Porsche division, contributing to a total of approximately €10 billion in one‑off charges hitting operating profit for 2026, slashing its return on sales outlook from 4–5.5% to at most 1% (volkswagen-group.com)
  • The profit warning is driven by weakening conditions in China, additional restructuring expenses including early retirement schemes and the planned sale of Volkswagen Osnabrück, and asset write‑downs in China, expected to impact earnings by around €2 billion in H2 2026 (volkswagen-group.com)
  • Market reaction extended Friday’s declines: as of Monday morning, Volkswagen shares were down about 2%, Porsche stock fell ~2.8%, and Porsche SE (VW’s largest shareholder) dropped ~3.5% (rte.ie)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Volkswagen issue a profit warning?
Volkswagen issued a profit warning due to a sluggish Chinese market, increased retirement provisions, and difficulties at its Porsche division.
How much was the goodwill impairment at Porsche?
The goodwill impairment at Porsche was €6 billion ($6.88 billion).
How did Volkswagen's profit margin outlook change?
Volkswagen cut its 2026 profit margin outlook to 1% at most, down from a previous range of 4% to 5.5%.
How did Volkswagen and Porsche shares react to the news?
Volkswagen shares fell 2% and Porsche stock dropped 2.8%, extending previous session losses.
What happened to Porsche SE shares after the outlook cut?
Porsche SE shares, the largest shareholder in Volkswagen, fell by 3.5% after also slashing its outlook.

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