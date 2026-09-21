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Finance

North Korea says new sanctions cannot block development, KCNA reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Finance International Relations Sanctions Politics

North Korea Rejects New Sanctions, Affirms Economic and Defence Interests

North Korea's Response to International Sanctions

Official Statement from North Korea

SEOUL, Sept 21 (Reuters) - North Korea said on Monday it would not tolerate what it called hostile forces' efforts to curb Pyongyang's cooperation with other countries, adding that no new sanctions would block its development or defence of its core interests, state media KCNA reported, citing a Foreign Ministry spokesperson. 

Accusations Against the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT)

The statement accused the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT), a group of 11 UN members that tracks and reports violations and evasion of sanctions, of fabricating a report aimed at portraying what North Korea described as normal, mutually beneficial economic co-operation between itself and other countries as illegal, KCNA said.

Details of the MSMT Report

Alleged Labour Violations and Financial Impact

The MSMT said in a report issued on September 16 that North Korea continued to send labourers overseas in breach of UN Security Council resolutions, generating an estimated $450 million to $800 million in 2025 to fund its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

Scope of North Korean Overseas Workers

It estimated that 35,600 to 101,280 North Korean workers remain active in at least 17 countries, mainly China and Russia, and called for countries to immediately enforce UN resolutions by repatriating North Korean workers and refusing new work permits.

Participating States in the MSMT

MSMT participating states include Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the report said.

(Reporting by Joyce LeeEditing by Ed Davies)

Key Takeaways

  • North Korea rejected MSMT’s September 16, 2026 report as malicious fabrication targeting legitimate economic activity (KCNA cited Reuters).
  • The MSMT found that despite UN repatriation mandates, tens of thousands of North Korean workers remain in at least 17 countries—mainly China and Russia—generating significant revenue for the regime (US$450–800 million in 2025).
  • In Russia, North Korean laborers are reportedly engaged in military drone production and entering under student visa schemes, with China hosting the largest numbers; nearly all their wages are confiscated by Pyongyang (80–90 percent).

Frequently Asked Questions

What is North Korea's response to new international sanctions?
North Korea stated it will not tolerate further sanctions and will continue its economic and defense development despite international pressure.
What is the MSMT and what did its recent report claim?
The Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT) is a group of 11 UN members that monitors North Korean sanctions. It reported that North Korea continues to send laborers overseas, violating UN Security Council resolutions.
How much revenue do overseas North Korean workers generate according to MSMT?
MSMT estimated North Korea generates between $450 million and $800 million annually via overseas workers, funding its nuclear and missile programs.
Which countries employ the largest numbers of North Korean overseas workers?
MSMT reports most North Korean workers are active in China and Russia, with a presence in at least 17 countries.
What actions does MSMT recommend to enforce UN resolutions?
MSMT calls for immediate repatriation of North Korean workers and for countries to refuse new work permits for them.

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