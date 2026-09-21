GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
SocGen hikes profitability target in new strategic plan ​ - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

SocGen hikes profitability target in new strategic plan ​

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

SocGen Unveils Strategic Plan to Boost Profitability and Cut Costs by 2029

Societe Generale's 2029 Strategic Plan: Key Targets and Initiatives

By Tommy Reggiori Wilkes

Overview of the New Strategic Plan

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Societe Generale lifted a key performance target out to 2029 and said it would trim costs further under a new strategic plan unveiled on Monday that forms the next phase of CEO Slawomir Krupa's effort to drive a turnaround of the French lender.

Profitability and Performance Targets

France's second-biggest listed bank said it was targeting a return on tangible equity of between 13% and 14% in 2029, up from around 11% this year, which is far below peers, and then 15% in 2030 and beyond. SocGen's relatively high costs and weak profitability have dogged the company for years, with Krupa vowing to change that after he took the helm in 2023 and launched an initial three-year plan that has started to bear fruit following a difficult start. 

Cost Reduction Measures

SocGen said on Monday it would reduce overall costs to below 16.3 billion euros by 2029, a drop of 2% versus 2026 levels, by spending less on procurement and IT, through AI-related productivity gains and from a reduction in the number of staff through natural attrition.

Cost-to-Income Ratio and Revenue Growth

The bank is aiming for a cost-to-income ratio of below 55% by 2029, against a current target of 60%. Revenues across the bank are forecast to rise by an annual average of around 3%.

Recent Performance and Market Reaction

SocGen has seen its performance rebound in the past two years, reporting rising profits thanks to higher interest rates that have boosted bank coffers across Europe and a cost-cutting programme.

Krupa will be hoping this new strategic plan is received more favourably after his last one in September 2023 landed badly, with shares falling sharply in reaction.

"Today, we are entering a new phase. Our ambition is clear: to accelerate our profitable growth and maintain rigorous risk and cost discipline," he said in a statement. 

Share Performance and Competitive Landscape

Shares in SocGen have nearly tripled since early 2025, outpacing the STOXX Europe 600 banks index, as investors welcomed his focus on costs and capital.

But the bank is still worth less than ‌half ⁠French rival BNP Paribas, and faces the tougher task of proving it can generate sustained growth when digital lenders are expanding in its core French retail market and U.S. banks continue to gain ground in investment banking.

Investment Banking Division Challenges

Performance at SocGen's investment bank, its largest division, has disappointed in recent quarters.

Shareholder Returns and Payout Policy

SocGen also said on Monday its payout policy to shareholders via dividends and buybacks would remain unchanged. If it hits its targets, it could distribute 21 billion euros ($24.11 billion) over a four-year period to 2029.

($1 = 0.8709 euros)

(Reporting by Tommy Reggiori WilkesEditing by Nick Zieminski)

Key Takeaways

  • Return on tangible equity (ROTE) target raised to 13–14% by 2029, and 15% from 2030 onwards.
  • Cost reduction underway: overall costs to fall to under €16.3 billion by 2029 (–2% vs 2026), cost-to-income ratio targeted below 55%.
  • Revenue expected to grow ~3% annually; shareholder payout policy unchanged, with €21 billion potential distributions to 2029.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SocGen's new profitability target for 2029?
Societe Generale is targeting a return on tangible equity of 13% to 14% by 2029, up from around 11% this year.
How does SocGen plan to reduce costs under the new strategy?
SocGen aims to lower costs to below 16.3 billion euros by 2029 through less spending on procurement and IT, AI productivity gains, and natural staff attrition.
What is the bank's target cost-to-income ratio by 2029?
SocGen aims to achieve a cost-to-income ratio below 55% by 2029, improving from the current target of 60%.
Has SocGen's recent financial performance improved?
Yes, SocGen's performance has rebounded over the past two years, with rising profits attributed to higher interest rates and cost-cutting measures.
Will SocGen's payout policy to shareholders change?
No, SocGen stated its payout policy through dividends and buybacks will remain unchanged, with up to 21 billion euros potentially distributed by 2029.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Morning Bid: More oil is flowing, depending on who you ask

Morning Bid: More oil is flowing, depending on who you ask

Image for Why France's budget problems have driven its bond risk premium to 2012 highs

Why France's budget problems have driven its bond risk premium to 2012 highs

Image for Xi rolls into Trump summit with China's trade engine roaring

Xi rolls into Trump summit with China's trade engine roaring

Image for Oil hits over 1-week low on hopes of boost to diplomacy in Iran war

Oil hits over 1-week low on hopes of boost to diplomacy in Iran war

Image for Tech leads shares higher in Asia as oil slips

Tech leads shares higher in Asia as oil slips

Image for Volatile yen draws intervention watch, other currencies subdued

Volatile yen draws intervention watch, other currencies subdued

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Australia's Telix Pharma agrees to buy Germany's ITM Isotope for about $1.65 billion
Australia's Telix Pharma agrees to buy Germany's ITM Isotope for about $1.65 billion
Image for Europe faces Q4 jet fuel supply deficit even as South Korea becomes latest big supplier
Europe faces Q4 jet fuel supply deficit even as South Korea becomes latest big supplier
Image for UK property asking prices rise for first time since May, Rightmove says
UK property asking prices rise for first time since May, Rightmove says
Image for AfD leads as Merz rues 'disaster' in worst state election result in postwar Germany
AfD leads as Merz rues 'disaster' in worst state election result in postwar Germany
Image for UBS CEO Ermotti warns against harsh capital rules ahead of vote
UBS CEO Ermotti warns against harsh capital rules ahead of vote
Image for Macron, Carney pledge closer ties in Atlantic island meeting amid strains with Trump
Macron, Carney pledge closer ties in Atlantic island meeting amid strains with Trump
Image for Harry and Meghan need protection to avoid Diana's ordeal, her brother Spencer says
Harry and Meghan need protection to avoid Diana's ordeal, her brother Spencer says
Image for Iran and US trade threats after Houthi attacks escalate regional conflict
Iran and US trade threats after Houthi attacks escalate regional conflict
Image for Germany's far-right AfD leads race in north-east state, exit poll shows
Germany's far-right AfD leads race in north-east state, exit poll shows
Image for Volvo Cars appoints Skoda chief Klaus Zellmer as new CEO
Volvo Cars appoints Skoda chief Klaus Zellmer as new CEO
Image for Luxembourg deploys additional detection assets following drone sightings
Luxembourg deploys additional detection assets following drone sightings
Image for Flames, smoke seen near Riyadh airport; Houthis claim attacks on Saudi capital
Flames, smoke seen near Riyadh airport; Houthis claim attacks on Saudi capital
View All Finance Posts