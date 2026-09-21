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Denmark says NATO shares responsibility for Arctic security under Greenland deal - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Denmark says NATO shares responsibility for Arctic security under Greenland deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Denmark, US, and Greenland Place Arctic Security Under NATO Oversight

Greenland Security Agreement and Its Implications

By Stine Jacobsen and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

Background and Agreement Details

COPENHAGEN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Denmark, Greenland and the United States are set to sign a deal on Greenland's security on Tuesday, an agreement Denmark says will put Arctic security under NATO's watch rather than leaving it solely to Washington and Copenhagen.

The agreement, expected to be signed at the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, has not been made public, though President Donald Trump says it grants the US "permanent control". Denmark and Greenland have not commented on Trump's claim but said the deal will benefit the Arctic island and respect its sovereignty.

US Pressure and Diplomatic Negotiations

The deal follows months of pressure from Trump, who has said the United States should control Greenland and at times refused to rule out using military or economic force to acquire the semi-autonomous Danish territory. His threats, which peaked in January, triggered a diplomatic crisis within NATO and pushed Denmark and Greenland into negotiations with Washington aimed at defusing the pressure.

Statements from Danish Officials

"It (the agreement) will be in a form where responsibility for security in the Arctic is not only Danish or American," Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told national broadcaster TV2 on Sunday. He added that to a large extent "it would be NATO that looks after the Arctic".

NATO’s Role and Reactions

Alliance Support and Regional Impact

PROMOTING 'SECURITY, STABILITY AND COOPERATION' 

A NATO spokesperson said on Saturday that the alliance welcomed the agreement, which would "help advance security, stability and cooperation in this vital region". 

Rasmussen, who travelled to New York overnight, declined to discuss the contents of the agreement.

Accommodating US Security Interests

"But we have said from the start that we are open to accommodating the United States' legitimate security interests," Rasmussen told Danish news agency Ritzau on Monday.

Controversy and Public Response

Trump’s Claims and Danish Response

Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Friday the agreement gives the United States "permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland," and that no US adversary could have a base or military presence there without Washington's written approval. 

Denmark has not responded to Trump's claim, though Copenhagen has earlier acknowledged it underinvested in Greenland's defence for decades and has pledged to expand its military presence on the island, including more NATO troops.

Unreleased Details and Greenland’s Perspective

Key details have not been made public, including whether the deal amends the 1951 defence agreement that is the legal basis for the US presence in Greenland. 

Greenland's government has sought to reassure the public about the deal.

Greenlandic Lawmakers’ Reactions

Erik Jensen, an opposition lawmaker in Greenland, wrote on Facebook that he had read the draft agreement: "I feel reassured and am not worried," he said, adding that the island's foreign minister was handling the work well.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Jacob Gronholt-PedersenEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • The agreement reframes Arctic security as a NATO responsibility rather than exclusively U.S. or Danish, as confirmed by Danish FM Lars Løkke Rasmussen (axios.com).
  • Though President Trump claims the deal gives the U.S. “permanent control” over Greenland’s security, Denmark and Greenland stress that sovereignty and self‑determination remain intact (axios.com).
  • The pact builds on the 1951 Greenland Defence Agreement within NATO, with increased NATO activity in the Arctic—like the 2026 Arctic Sentry initiative—reinforcing collective defence (nato.int).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new security deal between Denmark, Greenland, and the US?
The deal puts Arctic security under NATO's oversight instead of just Denmark and the US, and is expected to benefit Greenland while respecting its sovereignty.
Has the content of the Greenland security agreement been made public?
No, the full details of the agreement have not been released, and key elements such as amendments to existing defense agreements remain undisclosed.
What has the US claimed about the Greenland agreement?
President Donald Trump said it grants the US 'permanent control over security' in Greenland, though Denmark and Greenland have not confirmed this interpretation.
How does NATO view the Greenland security agreement?
A NATO spokesperson said the alliance welcomes the agreement for promoting security, stability, and cooperation in the Arctic region.
What is Greenland's government's position on the agreement?
Greenland's government and some opposition lawmakers have expressed reassurance, stating that the deal respects the island's sovereignty and is being handled well.

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