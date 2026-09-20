Oil Rises After Houthi Missile and Drone Attack Hits Saudi Capital Riyadh
Impact of Houthi Attacks on Oil Prices
Market Reaction to Escalating Tensions
SINGAPORE, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis launched missile and drone strikes at Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on Saturday, escalating tension in the Middle East while the US and Iran remained in stalemate.
Brent Crude and West Texas Intermediate Performance
Brent crude futures climbed 81 cents, or 0.78%, to $104.68 a barrel by 2202 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $101.06 a barrel, up 76 cents, or 0.76%.
Reporting and Analysis
(Reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore)