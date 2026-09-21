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Finance

New air traffic control failure delays flights at UK airports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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UK Air Traffic Control Failure Delays Flights and Disrupts Multiple Airports

Overview of the Air Traffic Control Failure and Its Impact

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Flights at several British airports were delayed on Monday due to an air traffic control failure, Britain's NATS air traffic control provider said, less than two weeks after a separate issue halted flights across the country.

Manchester, Glasgow and Belfast airports were experiencing delays, which NATS said was related to an issue at its Prestwick centre in Scotland, while London's Gatwick and City Airports said there would be some disruption.

Airline easyJet said it had cancelled some flights, while British Airways warned its customers that they were likely to experience disruption on Monday.

Details of the New Issue Behind Delays

NEW ISSUE BEHIND DELAYS

NATS said Monday's delays were "unrelated to the issue two weeks ago", when around 2,000 flights were cancelled due to a software defect.

"Airports south of Manchester are broadly unaffected, however flights heading north and flights departing Scottish airports are currently subject to some delay," NATS said in a statement.

Comparison to Previous Outages

A previous outage in August 2023 cost airlines £100 million ($133.81 million) and caused travel chaos. Ryanair, Europe's biggest airline, has been calling for NATS CEO Martin Rolfe to step down.

Airline Responses and Calls for Action

EasyJet said Monday's disruption, which did not appear to be as severe as the failure two weeks ago that delayed hundreds of thousands of people, underlined the weakness in the air traffic operator's systems.

"This, once again, calls into question the resilience of NATS' systems and demonstrates the need for firm actions to prevent these repeated failures," easyJet said.

($1 = 0.7473 pounds)

(Reporting by Sam Tobin and Sarah Young, editing by Paul Sandle)

Key Takeaways

  • NATS engineers are investigating a technical issue at the Prestwick air traffic control centre that is disrupting flights, especially those heading north or departing from Scottish airports. (apnews.com)
  • This new failure follows a September 8 software defect in the London Area Control centre, which caused over 2,000 cancellations and widespread travel chaos. (nats.aero)
  • Airlines like easyJet and Ryanair have renewed criticism of NATS’s system resilience and called for robust reforms or leadership changes to prevent recurring failures. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which UK airports are affected by the air traffic control failure?
Manchester, Glasgow, and Belfast airports are experiencing delays, with some disruption also at London's Gatwick and City Airports.
What caused the flight delays at UK airports?
The delays were caused by an issue at the NATS Prestwick centre in Scotland, unrelated to the recent software defect.
Are flights across all of the UK affected?
Airports south of Manchester are broadly unaffected; disruptions are mainly in the north and Scotland.
Which airlines have been impacted by the air traffic control issue?
EasyJet cancelled some flights, and British Airways warned customers of likely disruptions.
How does the recent failure compare to the previous outage?
The recent disruption is less severe than the failure two weeks ago, which led to roughly 2,000 flight cancellations.

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