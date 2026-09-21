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AI gains' distribution will shape inflation, ECB's Panetta says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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AI gains' distribution will shape inflation, ECB's Panetta says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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ECB’s Panetta: How AI Gains Will Influence Inflation, Demand, and Central Banks

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Central Banking and the Economy

AI’s Role in Shaping Economic Outcomes

MILAN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Central banks need to understand who benefits from artificial intelligence-driven gains, as their distribution will help shape aggregate demand and inflation, European Central Bank Governing Council member Fabio Panetta said on Monday.

Transformations in Productivity and Financial Systems

• AI is set to transform productivity and growth, labour and financial markets, and payment systems, Panetta said.

Potential Scenarios: Inflationary and Disinflationary Pressures

Increased Demand and Inflation

• If AI mainly creates new tasks and raises expected labour income, demand could increase before AI's full productivity benefits materialise, prolonging inflationary pressures, he added.

Disinflationary Effects of Automation

• According to Panetta, if automation dominates, weaker consumption could cause the disinflationary effects of AI to emerge sooner.

Central Bank Credibility Amid AI Advancements

The Importance of Credibility

• Panetta, who is also governor of the Bank of Italy, was speaking at an event hosted by the National Bank of Ukraine.

• Credibility is an essential asset of every central bank, but how it is built and preserved depends on the nature of the challenges faced, he said.

Adapting to Change

• Central banks cannot remain on the sidelines, Panetta said, adding that understanding changes underway is increasingly essential to central bank credibility.

(Reporting by Sara Rossi; Editing Gianluca Semeraro and Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • AI’s impact on inflation depends critically on who gains—workers or capital owners.
  • If AI lifts expected labour income, demand could rise early, fueling inflation; if automation dominates, disinflation may follow.
  • Central bank credibility hinges on understanding AI’s evolving effects on productivity, markets, and payment systems.

Frequently Asked Questions

How could AI gains affect inflation according to ECB's Panetta?
Panetta suggests that the distribution of AI-driven gains will shape aggregate demand and inflation, with different impacts depending on whether AI raises labor income or leads to automation.
What role do central banks play regarding artificial intelligence?
Central banks must understand and adapt to changes brought by AI to maintain credibility and effectively address challenges related to productivity and market dynamics.
What are the possible economic outcomes if AI increases labor income?
If AI raises labor income, demand could increase before productivity benefits are realized, potentially extending inflationary pressures.
How might automation from AI influence disinflation?
If automation dominates, it could weaken consumption, causing the disinflationary effects of AI to emerge sooner.
Why is central bank credibility important in the context of AI?
Credibility is essential for central banks, and understanding AI's impact is key to building and preserving this credibility amidst new economic challenges.

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