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VW works council calls for action from management, policymakers to help car industry - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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VW works council calls for action from management, policymakers to help car industry

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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VW Works Council Pushes for Urgent Action on Jobs and Industry Reforms

Volkswagen Staff Representatives Demand Immediate Measures

Calls for Action on Key Economic Challenges

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Volkswagen staff representatives called for immediate action from management and policymakers on investment, tariffs, electricity prices and partial retirement amid nationwide protests on Monday against job cuts in the German car industry.

Advocacy at German and European Levels

At both German and European levels, works council chief Daniela Cavallo and IG Metall union head Christiane Benner called for stronger protection against unfair competition from China, a more effective European Union subsidy policy and the continuation of a phased retirement programme.

Expectations from Corporate Leadership

"We expect corporate leaders and management teams to take responsibility for Germany as an automotive nation, for employees and for jobs," Benner added.

She called on Volkswagen to "finally live up to its responsibility as a socially responsible employer once again."

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Volkswagen employee representatives—including works council chief Daniela Cavallo and IG Metall head Christiane Benner—are urging immediate management and policy interventions on investment, tariffs, power costs and partial retirement to protect jobs amid nationwide industry protests (igmetall.de)
  • They call for stronger protection from unfair Chinese competition through effective EU subsidies, local‑content rules, and closing hybrid EV tariff gaps (igm-bei-vw.de)
  • Workers emphasize the need for socially responsible corporate conduct, with demands that VW deliver on investments, innovation and employment security following ongoing protests and union pressure (igmetall.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What issues did the VW works council raise?
The VW works council called for action on investment, tariffs, electricity prices, and phased retirement to address job cuts in the German car industry.
Who joined the calls for stronger protection in the German car industry?
Works council chief Daniela Cavallo and IG Metall union head Christiane Benner both advocated for stronger protection and fair competition.
What did the works council expect from Volkswagen management?
They expect Volkswagen leaders to take responsibility for Germany as an automotive nation and prioritize jobs and employees.
Which policy measures were highlighted as necessary by worker representatives?
Measures include effective EU subsidy policy, protection against unfair competition from China, and continuation of phased retirement.

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