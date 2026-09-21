VW Works Council Pushes for Urgent Action on Jobs and Industry Reforms

Volkswagen Staff Representatives Demand Immediate Measures

Calls for Action on Key Economic Challenges

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Volkswagen staff representatives called for immediate action from management and policymakers on investment, tariffs, electricity prices and partial retirement amid nationwide protests on Monday against job cuts in the German car industry.

Advocacy at German and European Levels

At both German and European levels, works council chief Daniela Cavallo and IG Metall union head Christiane Benner called for stronger protection against unfair competition from China, a more effective European Union subsidy policy and the continuation of a phased retirement programme.

Expectations from Corporate Leadership

"We expect corporate leaders and management teams to take responsibility for Germany as an automotive nation, for employees and for jobs," Benner added.

She called on Volkswagen to "finally live up to its responsibility as a socially responsible employer once again."

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini, editing by Thomas Seythal)