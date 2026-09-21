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Europe's gas price surge may feed into inflation more quickly, ECB finds - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Europe's gas price surge may feed into inflation more quickly, ECB finds

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets ECB Inflation Energy

ECB: Europe's Gas Price Surge Now Drives Inflation Faster but Hits Electricity Less

ECB Economic Bulletin Highlights Impact of Gas Prices on Inflation and Electricity

Rapid Pass-Through of Gas Prices to Inflation

FRANKFURT, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Natural gas price surges are likely to feed into euro zone inflation faster than in the past but will have a smaller impact on electricity costs given the rise of renewable production, the European Central Bank said in an Economic Bulletin on Monday.

Wholesale natural gas prices are up more than 140% compared to a year earlier as the war in Iran has limited global supply, and low storage levels in Europe raise the risk of further price increases.

Liberalisation of Gas Markets and Pricing Changes

Gas markets have been increasingly liberalised in Europe since Russia's war on Ukraine in 2022 curtailed supply. Subsequent changes, which include more flexible pricing and shorter fixed-term contracts, mean that retail prices will also respond more quickly, the ECB said.

Survey Results on Pass-Through Timing

A survey by the bloc's central banks found that changes in wholesale gas prices will be passed onto gas inflation within 1 to 3 months in over than half of the euro area countries, up from 2022.

For around a 10th of the countries the pass-through is within 4 to 6 months and for one third, it is 7 to 12 months.

"Notably, the share of countries to report a slow pass-through within 13 to 24 months has decreased from around 40% to around 5% since 2022," the ECB added.

Implications for Inflation and Electricity Prices

The findings are significant as inflation is already above 3%, in excess of the ECB’s 2% target, and some economists expect it to reach 4% by the close of the year, putting pressure on the ECB to raise interest rates even after two hikes in recent months.

Reduced Impact of Gas on Electricity Prices

However, electricity prices are less responsive to gas than they used to be because increased renewable production means gas plays a reduced role in costs, the ECB concluded.

"These developments suggest that shifts in wholesale gas prices may feed through to HICP gas inflation somewhat more swiftly than in the past, but less intensely for HICP electricity inflation," the ECB said, referring to the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Natural gas wholesale prices have surged over 140% year‑on‑year, accelerating pass‑through to consumer gas inflation—now occurring within 1–3 months in over half of euro‑area countries, up from longer lags in 2022.
  • Electricity prices are less affected by gas price swings thanks to growing renewable and nuclear generation, which has weakened the gas‑electricity price linkage.
  • ECB’s baseline projections expect headline HICP inflation to peak above 3% in late 2026, fuelled by energy, keeping pressure on monetary policy despite declining energy inflation in 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

How quickly do wholesale gas price changes affect euro zone inflation?
According to the ECB, changes in wholesale gas prices are passed onto gas inflation within 1 to 3 months in over half of euro area countries.
Why are gas prices rising in Europe?
Gas prices are up due to constrained global supply, the war in Iran, and low storage levels in Europe.
What impact do rising gas prices have on electricity costs?
Electricity prices are less impacted by gas price surges due to the increased share of renewables in electricity generation.
Has the speed of pass-through from gas prices to inflation changed since 2022?
Yes, the pass-through is faster now, with fewer countries seeing slow pass-through periods compared to 2022.
What does the ECB say about inflation levels and its targets?
Inflation is already above the ECB’s 2% target, and may rise further, putting pressure on the bank to increase rates.

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