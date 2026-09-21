Pepco Strengthens Supply Chain Resilience with New Gdansk Hub and Freight Deals

By Marta Maciag and Alicja Surdy

Pepco's Strategic Response to Supply Chain Challenges

GDANSK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - European discount retailer Pepco is counting on long-term freight contracts and a new Polish distribution hub to soften the blow from higher shipping costs and mounting supply chain disruptions.

Warsaw-listed Pepco, which operates more than 4,000 stores in 19 European countries, on Thursday opened a distribution centre near the Baltic port of Gdansk, Poland, aimed at supporting rapid store expansion and improving the resilience of its supply chain.

Global Shipping Disruptions Impact Retailers

Retailers globally are grappling with elevated freight and fuel costs stemming from the conflicts in the Middle East, with disruptions in the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz having snarled global shipping routes.

Mitigating Costs Through Long-Term Contracts

"With quite long-term contracts ... we are able to mitigate the peaks (in costs) right now," CEO Stephan Borchert told Reuters, saying the company had secured container agreements extending beyond next summer.

Competitive Landscape and Logistics Efficiency

Pepco competes in a crowded discount retail market against rivals such as Netherlands-based Action and LPP's budget brand Sinsay, making efficient logistics critical to maintain its low-price advantage.

Supply Chain Disruptions and Operational Challenges

Pepco's Experience with Supply Chain Volatility

SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS

"I've been in supply chain for 45 years and it's never been like this," Pepco's Logistics Director Martin White said, citing the really challenging combination of disruptions including forced changes in shipping routes and typhoons in China that stranded Pepco freight in Shanghai in August.

Impact on Delivery Reliability

Because of this, only about 35% of Pepco's shipments arrive on time, White said. Supply chain adviser Sea-Intelligence put global schedule reliability at 56.4% in July, with Shanghai at just 21%.

Role of the Gdansk Distribution Hub

Part of the Gdansk site will act as a deconsolidation centre that will allow Pepco to unpack containers and decide where to send goods after they arrive—calls that were previously made while stock was still in Asia.

Inventory Management and Cost Strategies

Borchert said the company was not building up extra inventory buffer, relying instead on better tracking and long-term freight deals to manage the situation.

He added Pepco would do everything it could to avoid passing higher costs on to customers, but would look at this option 'selectively' if the entire industry was forced to act.

Lack of Detailed Cost Figures

Neither White nor Borchert provided detailed figures on the higher shipping costs.

(Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)