Porsche CEO Assures Staff No Additional Job Cuts Are Planned

Porsche Responds to Job Cut Speculation

CEO Michael Leiters Addresses Staff Concerns

BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Porsche CEO Michael Leiters told staff there were no plans to cut an additional 4,000 jobs at the Volkswagen sports car subsidiary, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

Background: Handelsblatt Report and Supervisory Board Views

The CEO was responding to a Handelsblatt report that said Volkswagen's supervisory board viewed another 4,100 jobs at the brand as superfluous, on top of 9,000 layoffs already agreed.

Official Statement from Porsche CEO

"There are no plans to cut an additional 4,000 jobs at Porsche," Leiters said, adding that the existing restructuring plan had been approved by Porsche's own supervisory board.

Outlook on Restructuring Plan

"We do not anticipate any changes to it."

(Reporting by Rachel MoreEditing by Ludwig Burger)