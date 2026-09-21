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Finance

Spanish PM Sanchez says AI industry cannot be self-regulated

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Finance Artificial Intelligence Regulation Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Calls for Stronger AI Regulation to Protect Citizens

Spain's Approach to Artificial Intelligence Oversight

Prime Minister's Stance on AI Self-Regulation

MADRID, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Artificial intelligence cannot be self-regulated by those who control the technology, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday.

Global Concerns and Government Action

Governments worldwide are racing to set rules for AI as concerns grow over privacy, discrimination, job losses, misinformation and the concentration of computing power among a handful of tech giants.

Spain's AI Regulation Initiatives

Cybersecurity and Defensive Measures

Speaking at an event on AI regulation in Madrid, Sanchez, an outspoken critic of "tech oligarchs", said his government would reinforce its defensive cybersecurity measures to respond to what he described as "aggressive" frontier AI models.

12-Month Roadmap for Responsible AI

He outlined a 12-month roadmap aimed at supporting responsible deployment and economic growth. The plan includes a proposed AI gigafactory as well as new models developed with the Barcelona Supercomputing Centre for climate, health and energy uses.

Environmental and Community Standards

Sanchez said data centres needed to meet high environmental and energy standards while protecting data autonomy and benefiting local communities.

Public Trust and Opportunities

"We must develop this technology not behind citizens' backs ... but in a way that people see it as an opportunity rather than a tool for depleting their scarce resources," he added.

International Context and Industry Response

Sanchez's remarks came days after the heads of leading U.S. AI labs called for a slowdown in the technology's development, warning it could soon improve on its own and slip beyond human control.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Additional reporting by Benjamín Mejías Valencia; Writing by David Latona; Editing by Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • AI cannot be left to self‑regulate; government oversight is essential to protect privacy, jobs, fairness and democracy.
  • Spain plans a 12‑month roadmap: launching a public‑private AI gigafactory, developing climate/health/energy models with BSC, and strengthening cybersecurity.
  • Data centres must meet high environmental and energy standards, ensure data autonomy, and benefit local communities.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez say about AI self-regulation?
Pedro Sanchez stated that artificial intelligence should not be self-regulated by those who control the technology and called for government intervention.
What are Spain's plans for AI regulation?
Spain has outlined a 12-month roadmap to support responsible AI deployment and economic growth, including a proposed AI gigafactory and research with the Barcelona Supercomputing Centre.
Why are governments racing to regulate AI?
Governments aim to address concerns over privacy, discrimination, job losses, misinformation, and the concentration of AI power among major tech companies.
How will Spain ensure AI development meets environmental standards?
Pedro Sanchez emphasized that data centers must meet high environmental and energy standards, protect data autonomy, and benefit local communities.
What recent events prompted Sanchez's remarks?
Sanchez's comments came days after leading U.S. AI labs called for a slowdown in AI development, citing risks of the technology advancing beyond human control.

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