GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
EU to push countries to invest in nature as wildfire costs spiral - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

EU to push countries to invest in nature as wildfire costs spiral

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Climate Environment policy

EU Pushes Nations to Invest in Nature as Wildfire Costs Exceed €15 Billion

EU Urges Environmental Investment Amid Soaring Wildfire Costs

By Kate Abnett

Rising Economic Impact of Wildfires in Europe

BRUSSELS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The European Union will push its member countries to invest more in environmental management to reduce wildfire risk, the bloc's environment commissioner told Reuters on Thursday, as experts said the economic cost of this summer's blazes had already exceeded €15 billion.

Extreme wildfires have ripped through France, Spain and Greece this summer, causing €15.6 billion to €19.1 billion in economic costs - including damage to property, infrastructure, firefighting costs, debris removal and anticipated insurance claims - according to estimates published by forecaster AccuWeather on Thursday.

Climate Change and Environmental Management

Scientists have confirmed human-caused global warming made the extreme weather fuelling these fires more likely. But the speed and severity with which the blazes spread have also raised questions about whether countries are investing enough in environmental management, such as by clearing forests of dry, flammable vegetation, and restoring wetlands that can act as natural firebreaks.

EU Commissioner Calls for Preventive Action

"Prevention is the first line of defence... it is obvious that we need to invest more in nature," EU environment commissioner Jessika Roswall said in an interview.

Investment Needs and Policy Proposals

Investment needs vary between the EU's 27 members, with Mediterranean countries typically hit hardest by summer wildfires. But as climate change also increases wildfire risk in northern countries like Finland and Sweden, Roswall said "no area of Europe is spared" and the investment need was "really urgent".

EU Budget and Criticism from Environmental Groups

The European Commission proposed last year that 35% of the EU's next joint budget is spent on climate or environment measures. That plan was criticised by environment groups, who warned that merging the two issues together would mean nature funding got sidelined, in favour of low-carbon energy or infrastructure projects which often deliver bigger returns.

Monitoring and Accountability

Roswall said Brussels would monitor whether countries invest in nature and, specifically, fire prevention.

"It's important to see that the member states also use this money for wildfires... The funding will be important for responses [to] and prevention of wildfires and investments in nature," she said.

Future Plans and Urgency

Roswall said Brussels will also scrutinise how wildfire prevention features in governments' national plans for complying with the EU's law on restoring damaged nature, which they must submit to the EU by September.

"It's not a luxury, because the cost, if we don't do that, is growing," she said. "I'm working with the member states and the ministers on the urgency of investing, not only to protect our homes, to protect lives, but also to protect our industries."

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • AccuWeather estimates this summer’s wildfires—across France, Spain, Greece—have cost €15.6–€19.1 billion in damage, firefighting, debris removal and insurance claims (theguardian.com)
  • EU Environment Commissioner Jessika Roswall emphasises nature‑based prevention—like forest clearing and wetland restoration—is urgently needed, with no part of Europe spared (theguardian.com)
  • EU’s next long‑term budget includes a 35 % climate/environment spending target, but campaigners warn merging biodiversity into broad funds risks sidelining dedicated nature funding (europarl.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the EU encouraging countries to invest more in nature for wildfire prevention?
The EU wants member states to invest in environmental management to reduce wildfire risks and associated economic costs, which have already exceeded €15 billion this summer.
How much have wildfires cost European countries this summer?
Wildfires have caused estimated economic costs of €15.6 billion to €19.1 billion in Europe this summer, including damages, firefighting, and insurance claims.
What measures can reduce wildfire risks according to the article?
Measures include clearing dry vegetation from forests and restoring wetlands, which can serve as natural firebreaks.
Will the EU monitor how countries spend climate and environment funds?
Yes, the EU will monitor whether countries use allocated funds effectively for wildfire prevention and nature restoration.
Which regions in Europe are most impacted by wildfires?
Mediterranean countries like France, Spain, and Greece are hit hardest, but northern countries such as Finland and Sweden are also at increasing risk.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Russian court hands publisher suspended sentence over 'LGBT propaganda', TASS reports

Russian court hands publisher suspended sentence over 'LGBT propaganda', TASS reports

Image for Norway will speed up onshore wind power developments, government says

Norway will speed up onshore wind power developments, government says

Image for Sterling inches lower as markets focus on Mideast developments, U.S. payrolls

Sterling inches lower as markets focus on Mideast developments, U.S. payrolls

Image for UK stock indexes set for fourth week of gains, miners rally

UK stock indexes set for fourth week of gains, miners rally

Image for Retailers tap AI shopping traffic but fight to keep customer data

Retailers tap AI shopping traffic but fight to keep customer data

Image for Soccer-Premier League clubs trade gambling sponsors for fintech, sovereign investment - report

Soccer-Premier League clubs trade gambling sponsors for fintech, sovereign investment - report

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Putin clears way for state to sell 30% stake in Moscow's biggest airport
Putin clears way for state to sell 30% stake in Moscow's biggest airport
Image for Airbus reports stable July deliveries, confirms China orders
Airbus reports stable July deliveries, confirms China orders
Image for UK regulator proposes Lidl, Aldi should follow same rules as competitors
UK regulator proposes Lidl, Aldi should follow same rules as competitors
Image for UK's Oxford Biomedica tumbles after annual revenue forecast cut
UK's Oxford Biomedica tumbles after annual revenue forecast cut
Image for Rheinmetall CEO expects ATACMS revenues from 2028, Boxer deal by year-end
Rheinmetall CEO expects ATACMS revenues from 2028, Boxer deal by year-end
Image for Germany's security council discusses drone incident at air cargo hub
Germany's security council discusses drone incident at air cargo hub
Image for Markets aren't going on a summer holiday
Markets aren't going on a summer holiday
Image for Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to sign joint defence deal amid regional turmoil
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to sign joint defence deal amid regional turmoil
Image for Global equity funds draw inflows for 11th week as upbeat earnings lift sentiment
Global equity funds draw inflows for 11th week as upbeat earnings lift sentiment
Image for European corporate profits set to grow at fastest rate since 2022
European corporate profits set to grow at fastest rate since 2022
Image for Kingspan raises profit forecast on booming data centre demand
Kingspan raises profit forecast on booming data centre demand
Image for EnBW posts first-half profit drop on coal phase-out, lower river levels
EnBW posts first-half profit drop on coal phase-out, lower river levels
View All Finance Posts