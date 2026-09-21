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Trafigura launches Volare tanker arm, plans Oslo listing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Trafigura Unveils Volare Shipping and Eyes Oslo Stock Exchange Listing

Trafigura Launches Volare Shipping and Plans Oslo Listing

By Jonathan Saul and Enes Tunagur

Volare Shipping: New Supertanker Venture

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Trading house Trafigura said on Monday it had launched Volare Shipping, which would own and operate 14 supertankers, adding that it plans to sell shares in the business before listing it on the Norwegian stock exchange next month.

Market Context: Oil Tanker Rates Surge

Supply disruption resulting from the Iran war and the Ukraine conflict has sent oil tanker rates to record highs, prompting some oil and shipping firms to seek larger fleets of very large crude carriers (VLCCs) and smaller vessels such as Suezmaxes. 

Financial Strategy and Listing Plans

Trafigura said it plans to sell Volare shares in a private placement to raise $500 million and then aims to list them on Norway's Euronext Growth Oslo exchange on or about October 5, pending a successful share sale and approval from the exchange, according to the statement.

Traditional Chartering Model

Trading houses such as Trafigura historically chartered tankers from independent shipowners to carry oil, which leaves them exposed to higher freight rates in the market.

Fleet Expansion and Funding

Current and Future VLCCs

Volare operates six VLCCs and it has eight newbuild VLCCs on order for delivery between 2026 and 2028, Trafigura said.

Funding the Newbuilding Programme

"The contemplated private placement will fully fund our current newbuilding programme," said Volare CEO Alexandre Duff.

Trafigura’s Broader Shipping Operations

Trafigura, which is among the largest oil traders in the world, said it manages around 500 vessels across multiple segments including approximately 250 oil tankers. 

(Reporting by Jonathan Saul and Enes Tunagur in London; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Trafigura shifts from chartering to owning vessels via Volare, aiming for cost and supply control.
  • Surging VLCC and tanker freight rates—driven by Iran-Iraq war disruptions and Strait of Hormuz instability—boost value of owning fleet.
  • The private placement will fully fund the eight newbuild VLCCs, and listing in Oslo provides investor access to shipping-linked returns.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Volare Shipping and who owns it?
Volare Shipping is a new tanker arm launched by Trafigura to own and operate 14 supertankers.
Why is Trafigura planning to list Volare on the Oslo stock exchange?
Trafigura plans to list Volare to raise capital and take advantage of current high oil tanker rates driven by supply disruptions.
How much does Trafigura aim to raise through the private placement?
Trafigura aims to raise $500 million by selling Volare shares in a private placement before listing.
What types of vessels will Volare operate?
Volare will operate six very large crude carriers (VLCCs) and has eight more VLCCs on order for delivery between 2026 and 2028.
How is the ongoing global conflict affecting the oil shipping market?
Conflicts such as the Iran war and Ukraine war have disrupted supply chains, causing record highs in oil tanker rates.

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