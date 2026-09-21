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UK's JD Sports expands into Mexico through Grupo Axo partnership - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's JD Sports expands into Mexico through Grupo Axo partnership 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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JD Sports Partners with Grupo Axo to Launch Franchise Stores in Mexico

JD Sports Expands into Mexico with Grupo Axo Partnership

Sept 21 (Reuters) - British sportswear retailer JD Sports on Monday announced its expansion into Mexico through a long-term franchise partnership with fashion retailer Grupo Axo, betting on strong demand from Mexico's growing young population.

Key Details of the JD Sports and Grupo Axo Deal

Here are some more details:

Profit Outlook and Market Performance

• JD cut its profit outlook after weak demand from its core younger and less affluent customer base hit its North American market of US and Canada, which accounts for over a third of its sales.

Franchise Agreement Structure

• Under the agreement, Axo will operate JD stores and e-commerce in Mexico, using JD's brand and intellectual property, with the two companies also leveraging JD's own-brand and exclusive product portfolio across footwear, apparel and accessories.

Store Operations and Expansion Plans

• JD said Axo will operate more than 140 of its premises in the country, through Axo's existing sneaker stores, with plans to upsize stores at key locations over time.

CEO Statement on Market Opportunity

• "We see a significant opportunity to lead the category in Mexico" said CEO Régis Schultz.

Global Franchise Platform Expansion

• The deal expands JD's franchise platform, which currently spans 75 JD and Courir franchise stores across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Key Takeaways

  • The new Mexico deal marks JD’s first expansion beyond the US & Canada in North America, leveraging Grupo Axo’s robust omni‑channel network and local expertise (jdplc.com)
  • Grupo Axo will use its existing sneaker‑store estate to launch and later upscale JD store formats, including e‑commerce operations under JD’s brand and IP (jdplc.com)
  • JD sees Mexico—a market of over 130 million people with ~40% under age 25 and an activewear market expected to grow from ~$6.5 billion to over $10 billion by 2034—as a high‑growth opportunity under its 'JD Brand First' franchise strategy (jdplc.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the nature of JD Sports' expansion into Mexico?
JD Sports is expanding into Mexico through a long-term franchise partnership with Grupo Axo, which will operate JD stores and e-commerce in the country.
How will Grupo Axo be involved in JD Sports' Mexican operations?
Grupo Axo will operate over 140 JD premises in Mexico, using JD's brand, intellectual property, and exclusive product portfolio.
What motivated JD Sports to enter the Mexican market?
JD Sports is targeting strong demand from Mexico's growing young population and sees significant opportunity to lead the sportswear category.
Does the partnership affect JD Sports' presence in other regions?
Yes, the deal expands JD's franchise platform, which already includes 75 JD and Courir stores across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

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