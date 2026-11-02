GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
FTSE 100 subdued as energy, healthcare stocks limit broader gains - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

FTSE 100 subdued as energy, healthcare stocks limit broader gains

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

FTSE 100 muted as energy and healthcare stocks offset market gains

Market Overview and Key Drivers

Nov 2 - Britain's FTSE 100 was muted on Monday as gains across broader sectors were countered by declines in heavyweight energy and healthcare stocks, as investors awaited the Bank of England's interest rate decision this week.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was flat at 10,731.34 points by 1130 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.7%.

Sector Performance

Energy Sector Weakness

• Oil prices dropped over 4% with Brent crude trading around $108 a barrel, as talks between Iran and Qatar raised hopes of an end to the US-Iran war [O/R]

• The energy sector fell 1.2%, with Ithaca Energy and BP down 2.2% and 1.5%, respectively, among the bottom performers on the FTSE 100

Healthcare and Pharma Stocks

• Pharma stocks declined 0.6% after gaining over 5% on Friday, their biggest single-day gain in about 13 months

Gains in Other Sectors

• The retreat in oil lifted broader risk appetite with aerospace and defence up 0.8% and the consumer-facing personal care, drug and grocery and beverages sectors rising 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively

Monetary Policy and Economic Data

Bank of England Interest Rate Decision

• The Bank of England's interest rate decision will be in focus this week, with the central bank expected to raise rates by 25 basis points

Inflation and Manufacturing Output

• Higher-than-expected inflation in September sealed the case for tighter monetary policy. It was underscored by data on Monday showing British manufacturers recorded their strongest output growth in more than two years in October

Market Performance and Government Policy

FTSE 100 and Global Comparisons

• The FTSE 100 marked its first monthly gain in three months in October, outperforming the US benchmark S&P 500 that lost close to 1% due to a selloff in AI stocks

Government Budget and Sector Impact

Finance Minister's Budget

• Finance minister John Healey's first budget presented less-severe-than-expected tax hikes on banks and gambling firms as well as funding for Britain's defence plan, sparking a rally in those stocks last week

Transport Sector Movement

• Public transport operator FirstGroup rose 4.8% after agreeing to sell certain assets to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority for £109 million ($145.95 million), helping support the midcap index

(Reporting by Darshan Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • Oil prices dropped over 3–4% amid hopes of diplomatic progress from Iran‑Qatar talks, pressuring energy stocks such as BP and Ithaca Energy. (apnews.com)
  • Pharma stocks cooled after a strong Friday rally, while consumer and aerospace sectors rose on improved risk sentiment. (consistent with FTSE dynamics)
  • Markets expect a 25 bp BoE rate hike in November, supported by persistent inflation and strong manufacturing, although Bank Rate currently stands at 3.75%. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the FTSE 100 flat despite sector gains?
Gains across sectors were offset by declines in heavyweight energy and healthcare stocks.
How did energy and healthcare stocks perform?
Energy stocks fell 1.2% and healthcare stocks declined 0.6%, limiting the FTSE 100's rise.
What impact did oil prices have on the FTSE 100?
A sharp drop in oil prices contributed to the decline in energy stocks, affecting the overall index.
What is the market focus for the week?
Investors are awaiting the Bank of England’s expected interest rate decision.
How did British manufacturing data affect market sentiment?
Strong output growth in October supported optimism in the market, especially for midcap stocks.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Crisis-driven farming aid overlooks investment, OECD says

Crisis-driven farming aid overlooks investment, OECD says

Image for Marvell to buy Lumentum in $115 billion deal in AI data-center bet

Marvell to buy Lumentum in $115 billion deal in AI data-center bet

Image for Sterling drifts as BoE rate decision comes into focus

Sterling drifts as BoE rate decision comes into focus

Image for Manufacturing solid but strain of energy costs, supply disruptions starts to show

Manufacturing solid but strain of energy costs, supply disruptions starts to show

Image for Avolon creates new aircraft leasing platform with ADIA, I Squared Capital

Avolon creates new aircraft leasing platform with ADIA, I Squared Capital

Image for Estee Lauder lifts annual targets as luxury fragrance drives sales ahead of holidays

Estee Lauder lifts annual targets as luxury fragrance drives sales ahead of holidays

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare to sell women's health product in Europe to Ennogen
South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare to sell women's health product in Europe to Ennogen
Image for Military production for navies up 50% in past two years, Naval Group says
Military production for navies up 50% in past two years, Naval Group says
Image for ECB flags AI valuations, bond stress and fund losses as main risks
ECB flags AI valuations, bond stress and fund losses as main risks
Image for Apollo launches €10 billion European credit platform
Apollo launches €10 billion European credit platform
Image for Explainer-Could hackers get inside my fridge?
Explainer-Could hackers get inside my fridge?
Image for Analysis-October dive for AI-related shares tests broader US stock market's resilience
Analysis-October dive for AI-related shares tests broader US stock market's resilience
Image for Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio offers to buy out Delfin shareholders, says financing secured
Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio offers to buy out Delfin shareholders, says financing secured
Image for UK October manufacturing PMI shows fastest output growth in two years
UK October manufacturing PMI shows fastest output growth in two years
Image for Euro zone countries are integrating faster with US than with each other, ECB says
Euro zone countries are integrating faster with US than with each other, ECB says
Image for Maersk says another container shipping service will resume Suez sailings
Maersk says another container shipping service will resume Suez sailings
Image for Euro zone factory growth eases in October but remains solid, PMI shows
Euro zone factory growth eases in October but remains solid, PMI shows
Image for Greece manufacturing growth slows to five-month low in October, PMI shows
Greece manufacturing growth slows to five-month low in October, PMI shows
View All Finance Posts