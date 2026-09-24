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British government provides £88 million in aid for Gaza - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

British government provides £88 million in aid for Gaza

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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British Government Announces £88 Million Gaza Aid for Health and Recovery

UK Humanitarian Support Package Details

Announcement of Aid Package

Sept 24 (Reuters) - The British government on Thursday said it was providing an £88 million ($116.25 million) package of support for humanitarian relief and early recovery in Gaza.

Areas of Support and Impact

Health and Essential Services

The funding would help deliver health care, clean water, sanitation and hygiene services, waste management and protection support to people in Gaza and the West Bank, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said in a statement. 

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7570 pounds)

Reporting Information

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru)

Key Takeaways

  • The £88 million package announced on September 24 aligns with the UK’s broader multi‑year commitment to humanitarian aid in Palestine, which includes designated funds for UN agencies and flexible programmes supporting recovery in Gaza and the West Bank. (questions-statements.parliament.uk)
  • This additional funding complements recent targeted UK efforts—such as £10 million to the UN Horizon Fund in early September and £23 million pledged to UNRWA in June—to deliver coordinated humanitarian and recovery support. (questions-statements.parliament.uk)
  • The aid comes amid rapidly worsening humanitarian needs: a majority of Gaza’s infrastructure remains destroyed, with severe shortages in water, sanitation and health services—necessitating urgent international action. (gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much aid is the British government providing to Gaza?
The British government is providing an £88 million aid package for humanitarian relief and early recovery in Gaza.
What will the UK aid package for Gaza be used for?
The funding will deliver health care, clean water, sanitation and hygiene services, waste management, and protection support.
Which regions will benefit from the UK aid package?
People in Gaza and the West Bank will benefit from the package.
Who announced the Gaza aid package?
The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) announced the aid package in a statement.

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