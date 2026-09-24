British Government Announces £88 Million Gaza Aid for Health and Recovery
UK Humanitarian Support Package Details
Announcement of Aid Package
Sept 24 (Reuters) - The British government on Thursday said it was providing an £88 million ($116.25 million) package of support for humanitarian relief and early recovery in Gaza.
Areas of Support and Impact
Health and Essential Services
The funding would help deliver health care, clean water, sanitation and hygiene services, waste management and protection support to people in Gaza and the West Bank, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said in a statement.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 0.7570 pounds)
Reporting Information
(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru)