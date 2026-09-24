GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Croatian court allows extradition of Nord Stream blast suspect to Germany, media reports - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Croatian court allows extradition of Nord Stream blast suspect to Germany, media reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Energy Markets Legal Europe

Croatian Court Approves Extradition of Nord Stream Blast Suspect to Germany

Extradition Proceedings and Case Background

Suspect and Allegations

Sept 24 (Reuters) - A Croatian court has ruled that a Ukrainian man suspected of being involved in the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline blasts can be extradited to Germany, Ukraine's Suspilne news portal reported on Thursday.

German prosecutors have said the man — identified as Vladimir Z. — was a scuba diver who was part of a group behind the blasts, which followed Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine earlier that year.

Impact of the Explosions

The explosions — described by Russia and Western countries as sabotage — damaged the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, a vital route for Russian gas exports to Europe, as well as the Nord Stream 2 branch, which had yet to enter service.

Legal Proceedings and Defense

Vladimir Z.'s lawyer, Mykola Katerynchuk, dismissed the court ruling, made on Friday last week, as biased and political and said there would be an appeal, according to the Suspilne report.

Jurisdiction and German Involvement

German courts have treated the case as falling within their jurisdiction because the damaged pipelines terminate in the German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, and their destruction affected Germany's energy security and internal safety.

Arrest and Denial of Involvement

Vladimir Z. was arrested in August ​in a hotel in the Croatian coastal city of Pula on a ⁠European arrest warrant. He has denied any involvement, his lawyers have said.

Other Suspects and Developments

Charges Against Serhii K.

Another suspect in the case, former Ukrainian army officer Serhii K., was charged by prosecutors in July with orchestrating the blasts while acting on behalf of Ukrainian state entities. 

Arrest and Extradition of Serhii K.

That man — who was arrested in Italy in August 2025 and transferred to Germany in November — has also denied any involvement in the blasts near the Danish island of Bornholm.

Court Confirmation and Next Steps

The County Court in Pula confirmed on Thursday it had made a ruling, but said it could not go into details until the parties had decided whether to appeal.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Croatian court ruled in late September 2026 to extradite Ukrainian suspect Vladimir Z. to Germany on a European arrest warrant, though he plans to appeal amid claims of bias (apnews.com)
  • German prosecutors link the destruction of Nord Stream 1 and 2 in September 2022 to sabotage affecting Germany’s energy security, citing jurisdiction in Mecklenburg‑Vorpommern (apnews.com)
  • A separate suspect, former Ukrainian officer Serhii K., was charged in July 2026 with orchestrating the blasts on behalf of Ukrainian state authorities; he was arrested in Italy in August 2025 and extradited to Germany in November 2025 (aljazeera.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the suspect being extradited from Croatia to Germany?
The suspect is a Ukrainian man, identified as Vladimir Z., accused of involvement in the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline blasts.
Why did German courts claim jurisdiction over the Nord Stream blast case?
German courts have jurisdiction because the pipelines terminate in Germany and the blasts affected the country's energy security.
What damage was caused by the Nord Stream explosions?
The blasts damaged the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and the yet-to-operate Nord Stream 2 branch, both key routes for Russian gas to Europe.
Has the suspect denied involvement in the Nord Stream blasts?
Yes, Vladimir Z. has denied any involvement, according to his lawyers.
Will there be an appeal regarding the Croatian court's extradition ruling?
Yes, Vladimir Z.'s lawyer stated there would be an appeal against the Croatian court's decision.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Leonardo, Fincantieri JV wins €3.7 billion deal for two Italian Navy warships

Leonardo, Fincantieri JV wins €3.7 billion deal for two Italian Navy warships

Image for Oracle cites ‘force majeure’ to shield itself on data center, Bloomberg News reports

Oracle cites ‘force majeure’ to shield itself on data center, Bloomberg News reports

Image for ECB's Schnabel to announce resignation imminently, sources say

ECB's Schnabel to announce resignation imminently, sources say

Image for EU in high-level contact with US over reported plans to ban diesel exports, spokesperson says

EU in high-level contact with US over reported plans to ban diesel exports, spokesperson says

Image for Vertical Aerospace hires Jefferies to review strategic options

Vertical Aerospace hires Jefferies to review strategic options

Image for Russia's Krasnodar region declares state of emergency as drone attacks slow grain exports

Russia's Krasnodar region declares state of emergency as drone attacks slow grain exports

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Poland's Tusk says inviting Putin to G20 may encourage Russian aggression
Poland's Tusk says inviting Putin to G20 may encourage Russian aggression
Image for Russia says no decision yet on possible Putin-Trump summit in December
Russia says no decision yet on possible Putin-Trump summit in December
Image for Nine Kazakh military personnel dead after being washed out to sea during exercises
Nine Kazakh military personnel dead after being washed out to sea during exercises
Image for Russian strikes kill eight in Ukraine, damage maternity clinic
Russian strikes kill eight in Ukraine, damage maternity clinic
Image for Norway gives additional $13 million in aid to Palestinians
Norway gives additional $13 million in aid to Palestinians
Image for Israeli bulldozers smash Palestinian olive trees ahead of annual harvest
Israeli bulldozers smash Palestinian olive trees ahead of annual harvest
Image for Exclusive-US drafted a memo condemning UK over West Bank sanctions. It was never released
Exclusive-US drafted a memo condemning UK over West Bank sanctions. It was never released
Image for Ukrainian foreign minister says he discussed keeping tension low with Iranian counterpart
Ukrainian foreign minister says he discussed keeping tension low with Iranian counterpart
Image for US says China trade truce extended as Trump welcomes Xi
US says China trade truce extended as Trump welcomes Xi
Image for The women volunteers of Borneo battling worst wildfires in 11 years
The women volunteers of Borneo battling worst wildfires in 11 years
Image for Russia pounds Kyiv with drone strikes as Zelenskiy addresses the UN
Russia pounds Kyiv with drone strikes as Zelenskiy addresses the UN
Image for US invites Putin to December G20 meeting, possible Trump summit
US invites Putin to December G20 meeting, possible Trump summit
View All Headlines Posts