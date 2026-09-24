Croatian Court Approves Extradition of Nord Stream Blast Suspect to Germany

Extradition Proceedings and Case Background

Suspect and Allegations

Sept 24 (Reuters) - A Croatian court has ruled that a Ukrainian man suspected of being involved in the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline blasts can be extradited to Germany, Ukraine's Suspilne news portal reported on Thursday.

German prosecutors have said the man — identified as Vladimir Z. — was a scuba diver who was part of a group behind the blasts, which followed Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine earlier that year.

Impact of the Explosions

The explosions — described by Russia and Western countries as sabotage — damaged the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, a vital route for Russian gas exports to Europe, as well as the Nord Stream 2 branch, which had yet to enter service.

Legal Proceedings and Defense

Vladimir Z.'s lawyer, Mykola Katerynchuk, dismissed the court ruling, made on Friday last week, as biased and political and said there would be an appeal, according to the Suspilne report.

Jurisdiction and German Involvement

German courts have treated the case as falling within their jurisdiction because the damaged pipelines terminate in the German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, and their destruction affected Germany's energy security and internal safety.

Arrest and Denial of Involvement

Vladimir Z. was arrested in August ​in a hotel in the Croatian coastal city of Pula on a ⁠European arrest warrant. He has denied any involvement, his lawyers have said.

Other Suspects and Developments

Charges Against Serhii K.

Another suspect in the case, former Ukrainian army officer Serhii K., was charged by prosecutors in July with orchestrating the blasts while acting on behalf of Ukrainian state entities.

Arrest and Extradition of Serhii K.

That man — who was arrested in Italy in August 2025 and transferred to Germany in November — has also denied any involvement in the blasts near the Danish island of Bornholm.

Court Confirmation and Next Steps

The County Court in Pula confirmed on Thursday it had made a ruling, but said it could not go into details until the parties had decided whether to appeal.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Andrew Heavens)