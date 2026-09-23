Russian Missile Attack on Kyiv Kills One, Injures Two, Says Mayor Klitschko

Details of the Russian Missile Strike on Kyiv

Casualties and Immediate Impact

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian capital early on Thursday with ballistic missiles, killing one person and injuring two medical personnel as debris crashed down on several districts, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Medical Personnel Among the Injured

"One dead and two injured in the capital. Both the wounded are medics and are being treated in hospital," Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Damage to Residential Areas

Debris had hit the ground in three districts of the capital and Klitschko said part of a residence had been destroyed.

Incident in Dniprovskyi District

"In the Dniprovskyi district, debris fell into the yard of a private property," Klitschko wrote. "People may be trapped under rubble".

Response and Warnings

He warned residents to remain in shelters.

Eyewitness Accounts and Ongoing Attacks

Reuters witnesses said several explosions had resounded after 1 a.m. local time. Unofficial Telegram channels showed what was described as a fire lighting up the horizon.

Previous Attacks on Kyiv

Russian forces had maintained attacks on the city through most of Wednesday, killing two people and injuring 45, according to Klitschko.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Valentyn Ogirenko and Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Ron Popeski; Editing by Chris Reese)