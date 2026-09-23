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Kyiv under Russian missile attack, one dead, two injured, mayor says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kyiv under Russian missile attack, one dead, two injured, mayor says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Russian Missile Attack on Kyiv Kills One, Injures Two, Says Mayor Klitschko

Details of the Russian Missile Strike on Kyiv

Casualties and Immediate Impact

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian capital early on Thursday with ballistic missiles, killing one person and injuring two medical personnel as debris crashed down on several districts, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Medical Personnel Among the Injured

"One dead and two injured in the capital. Both the wounded are medics and are being treated in hospital," Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Damage to Residential Areas

Debris had hit the ground in three districts of the capital and Klitschko said part of a residence had been destroyed.

Incident in Dniprovskyi District

"In the Dniprovskyi district, debris fell into the yard of a private property," Klitschko wrote. "People may be trapped under rubble".

Response and Warnings

He warned residents to remain in shelters.

Eyewitness Accounts and Ongoing Attacks

Reuters witnesses said several explosions had resounded after 1 a.m. local time. Unofficial Telegram channels showed what was described as a fire lighting up the horizon.

Previous Attacks on Kyiv

Russian forces had maintained attacks on the city through most of Wednesday, killing two people and injuring 45, according to Klitschko.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Valentyn Ogirenko and Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Ron Popeski; Editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • A ballistic missile attack struck Kyiv after 1 a.m. local time on Thursday, killing one and injuring two medics, with debris damage reported across three districts; residents were urged to shelter. (malaysia.news.yahoo.com)
  • Mayor Vitali Klitschko noted that attacks continued through Wednesday, resulting in two deaths and 45 injuries, marking sustained Russian aggression against the capital. (malaysia.news.yahoo.com)
  • This latest strike comes amid a broader pattern of intense Russian missile and drone offensives targeting Kyiv’s civilian infrastructure, energy and transport systems, as Ukraine braces for a harsh winter and faces shortages of advanced air defenses. (aljazeera.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many casualties were reported in the Kyiv missile attack?
One person was killed and two medical personnel were injured in the attack.
Which districts of Kyiv were affected by the missile debris?
Debris fell in at least three districts, including Dniprovskyi district.
Who confirmed the casualties from the missile strike?
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the casualties via Telegram.
What warning did the mayor issue to Kyiv residents?
The mayor warned residents to remain in shelters during the attack.
When did the missile attack on Kyiv occur?
The missile attack occurred early on Thursday, after 1 a.m. local time.

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