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Belarus president Lukashenko pardons 15 prisoners, state media says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Belarus president Lukashenko pardons 15 prisoners, state media says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Belarus President Lukashenko Pardons 15 Prisoners Amid US Negotiations

Overview of Recent Pardons and International Negotiations

Details of the Pardons

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 15 prisoners, state news agency Belta reported on Thursday.

US-Belarus Negotiations

Background of the Negotiations

The United States has been negotiating with Lukashenko for more than a year over the release of hundreds of prisoners including opposition figures, activists and journalists, in return for the removal of US sanctions.

Key Diplomatic Meetings

Envoy Visit to Minsk

President Donald Trump's envoy John Coale met Lukashenko in Minsk last week.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anton Kolodzyazhnyy, writing by Mark Trevelyan; editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • The pardoning of 15 prisoners continues a pattern in which Lukashenko offers releases amid U.S. talks seeking sanctions relief — previous deals released 25 prisoners mid‑September and 250 in March 2026 (apnews.com).
  • U.S. envoy John Coale, appointed in November 2025, has led negotiations that resulted in the release of hundreds of detainees, though human rights groups say more than 900 political prisoners remain behind bars (en.wikipedia.org).
  • These prisoner releases are part of a transactional U.S. foreign policy approach: Belarus gains gradual easing of sanctions, often targeting state companies, in exchange for humanitarian gestures (monorepo-sample1.nyt.net).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many prisoners did Belarusian President Lukashenko pardon?
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko pardoned 15 prisoners, according to state media.
Why is the United States involved in negotiations with Belarus?
The US has been negotiating with Belarus for more than a year for the release of hundreds of prisoners in exchange for the removal of sanctions.
Who met Belarus President Lukashenko to discuss prisoner releases?
President Donald Trump's envoy, John Coale, met Lukashenko in Minsk to discuss prisoner releases.
Who are among the prisoners the US seeks to be released from Belarus?
The prisoners include opposition figures, activists, and journalists.
Which media outlet reported the pardon by Belarus President Lukashenko?
The pardon was reported by Belarus' state news agency, Belta.

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