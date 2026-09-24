Belarus President Lukashenko Pardons 15 Prisoners Amid US Negotiations
Overview of Recent Pardons and International Negotiations
Details of the Pardons
Sept 24 (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 15 prisoners, state news agency Belta reported on Thursday.
US-Belarus Negotiations
Background of the Negotiations
The United States has been negotiating with Lukashenko for more than a year over the release of hundreds of prisoners including opposition figures, activists and journalists, in return for the removal of US sanctions.
Key Diplomatic Meetings
Envoy Visit to Minsk
President Donald Trump's envoy John Coale met Lukashenko in Minsk last week.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Anton Kolodzyazhnyy, writing by Mark Trevelyan; editing by Alexandra Hudson)