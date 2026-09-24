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North Korea rejects call to halt nuclear tests - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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North Korea rejects call to halt nuclear tests

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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North Korea Says Nuclear Status Irreversible, Rejects Test Ban Demands

North Korea's Response to International Nuclear Test Ban Pressure

Rejection of International Statement

Sept 24 (Reuters) - North Korea's foreign ministry on Thursday rejected an international statement urging it to halt nuclear tests, with a spokesperson calling it "a grave political provocation against our state" by "hostile forces".

Friends of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Meeting

A meeting of ministers from the Friends of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty — a grouping of Australia, Canada, Finland, Germany, Japan and the Netherlands — said any new nuclear test by North Korea would be irresponsible and unacceptable.

The meeting in New York on Tuesday urged Pyongyang to fully comply with all relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

North Korea's Position on Nuclear Weapons

Official Statements from North Korea

The spokesperson for North Korea's foreign ministry described the country as a responsible nuclear-armed state, in a statement carried by state media KCNA.

Foreign Minister's Remarks on Irreversible Status

In another statement carried by KCNA earlier in the day, North Korea's foreign minister Choe Son Hui said Pyongyang's nuclear weapons status is irreversible.

International Reactions

Choe was responding to a separate meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly this week between the United States, South Korea and Japan at which they reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearisation of North Korea.

Background on the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty

The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, agreed in 1996, bans "any nuclear weapon test explosion or any other nuclear explosion" anywhere in the world, with the goal of reducing and ultimately eliminating nuclear weapons.

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim in Barcelona; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • North Korea sharply rebuffed international demands to stop nuclear testing, labeling them a "grave political provocation" by "hostile forces."
  • The Friends of the CTBT—a group including Australia, Canada, Finland, Germany, Japan and the Netherlands—warned any new test would be irresponsible and urged compliance with UN Security Council resolutions.
  • Foreign Minister Choe Son‑hui, via KCNA, declared North Korea’s nuclear weapons status "irreversible" and criticized trilateral calls for denuclearisation by the US, South Korea and Japan.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did North Korea reject the call to halt nuclear tests?
North Korea called the statement urging it to halt nuclear tests 'a grave political provocation' by hostile forces.
Who urged North Korea to stop nuclear testing?
Ministers from Australia, Canada, Finland, Germany, Japan, and the Netherlands issued a statement through the Friends of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.
What is the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty?
Agreed in 1996, it bans all nuclear weapon test explosions or any other nuclear explosions globally to reduce and eliminate nuclear weapons.
How did North Korea describe its nuclear weapons status?
North Korea described its nuclear weapons status as irreversible and referred to itself as a responsible nuclear-armed state.
What was reaffirmed at the UN General Assembly meeting?
The United States, South Korea, and Japan reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearisation of North Korea.

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